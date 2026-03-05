Loans: LCCI Projects Nigeria’s Debt Stock To Surpass $190bn In 2026

Following the Debt Management Office (DMO)’s revelation of Nigeria’s total public debt stock rising to $103.94 billion, equivalent to about N153.29 trillion, as of September 30, 2025 (Q3), the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has said that once the National Assembly approves the outstanding loan requests currently under review, the nation’s total debt stock could surpass $190 billion.

The President of LCCI, Engr. Leye Kupoluyi, disclosed this to New Telegraph in a chat saying that the World Bank attributed the rise in public debt stock to the weak fiscal position of the Federal Government, with the deficit widening to 3.8 per cent of GDP (N8.1 trillion) in H1-2025, up from 3.0 per cent a year earlier, as independent revenues fell and spending pressures from wages and interest costs mounted.

Similarly, he posited that this consistent upward trajectory in Nigeria’s debt stock reflects both fresh borrowings and the impact of a depreciating exchange rate on external debt obligations.

Specifically, external debt rose to N71.85 trillion ($46.98 billion), a year-on-year increase of N8.77 trillion or 13.9 per cent, while domestic debt reached N80.55 trillion ($52.67 billion), marking a 13.1 per cent increase from the N71.22 trillion recorded in Q2 2024.

According to him, capital spending execution was also low, at just 24.5 per cent of the pro-rated FG’s 2025 budget, underscoring limited fiscal space at the federal level. However, the LCCI president noted that Nigeria’s public debt remains sustainable, but is subject to budgetary vulnerabilities.

While reacting to the rising country’s debt, Kupoluyi explained that “in view of these trends, we strongly urge the government to intensify efforts to expand non-oil revenue, improve tax efficiency and compliance, and curb recurrent expenditure.

“Strengthening fiscal discipline, closing leakages, and enhancing public financial management will be crucial to sustainably funding national development priorities without excessive dependence on borrowing. “A more strategic balance between revenue generation and prudent debt accumulation is essential to safeguarding economic stability and long-term growth.”

He stated that despite notable improvements in revenue performance, driven by stronger non-oil tax receipts, higher oil output, gains from subsidy reforms, and relative exchange rate stability, both the Federal and subnational governments have continued to pursue external loans aggressively.

To him, debt servicing continues to consume a significant portion of government revenue, leaving limited fiscal space for critical investments in health, education, and security.

He noted: “The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) remains concerned about the country’s growing debt service burden relative to revenue, as well as the low execution rate of capital projects.

“The chamber urges the federal government to address structural and institutional weaknesses within the fiscal environment to ensure that borrowing translates into tangible economic impact.

“While the LCCI aligns with the World Bank’s assessment that Nigeria’s public debt remains sustainable, it underscores that this sustainability is highly sensitive to fiscal vulnerabilities and requires disciplined, growth-oriented debt management.”

Meanwhile, the DMO stated that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s official exchange rate of $1 to N1,474.85 as of September 30, 2025, was used to convert external debt into naira. The latest DMO data shows that domestic debt now constitutes the larger portion of Nigeria’s total public debt profile.

This reflects sustained issuance of government securities in the local market. A breakdown of the public debt by tiers of government shows that the Federal Government continues to account for the bulk of Nigeria’s debt exposure. States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) contribute smaller portion.