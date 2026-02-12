Loans: Industrialist Tackles Commercial Banks On Single Digit Claims

An astute industrialist and current Vice President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Princess ‘Layo Bakare-Okeowo, has raised concerns over loan arrangements in the country.

She said claim by Nigerian banks that they give loans at single digit interest rates to local manufacturers was not true. Bakare-Okeowo, who is also the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO), FAE Group, made this known during the opening ceremony of The Mart Supermarket, Isheri Branch, Ogun State.

She said some banks in the country were marketing that they are doing single digit loan rates for local manufacturers, as a way of deceiving firms operating in the country.

The renowned philanthropist noted that government must show its political will and rescue the manufacturers by properly monitoring those banks flouting the single digit loan regulation.

She said: “I enjoyed manufacturing and as a matter of fact, I was the chairman of Made-in-Nigeria in the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and I am still passionate about manufacturing. And I want you to encourage us as manufacturers. Yes, we would make mistakes no doubt about that as we are not perfect.

But by patronising us we will improve on our production and everything will be going on smoothly. And I also want to cease this opportunity to mention because I know that the press people they are here with us.