Loan Transfer: Kelvin Phillips Seals Deal With West Ham

Kalvin Phillips on Friday joined West Ham on loan transfer from Manchester City.

The 28-year-old England midfielder, who cost £45 million to acquire from Leeds in July 2022, has had difficulty fitting in with Pep Guardiola’s team.

Having made just two starts across all competitions this year, he will now be looking forward to playing regularly in East London.

Phillips declared, “I’m very happy to be here. I am very pleased to start now since there has always been a lot of conjecture about me transferring to West Ham.

“I’m excited to be a part of the club’s second half of the season because there is so much to look forward to.”

“There’s an unbelievable group here and if I can come in and add the quality that I know I’m capable of, I’m sure we can give the West Ham fans plenty to be excited about between now and the end of the season.”

Hammers boss David Moyes added: “We are really pleased to bring a player of Kalvin’s quality to West Ham.

“We’ve been big admirers of him for a long time and we believe that he will add strength and competition to our squad.

“Kalvin is an England international midfielder, with proven Premier League experience. We’re excited to welcome him into the group and look forward to working with him.”

West Ham United is delighted to confirm the signing of Kalvin Phillips on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season 🖊️ — West Ham United (@WestHam) January 26, 2024

Phillips is looking to cement his place in the England squad ahead of Euro 2024 this summer and was tracked by a number of clubs before choosing the Hammers.

Guardiola said ahead of this evening’s FA Cup tie with Tottenham: “If I give him 10-15 games in a row he will play well but I did not give him that.

“I have players in the squad and decide we are looking for different things. I can only say how grateful I am for his behaviour off the pitch and hopefully, he can get the minutes, and next season we will see what happens.

“I wish him all the best for a short time in London.”