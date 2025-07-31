Loan Recovery: FMBN Raked In N18.9bn In 2024

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), Mr Shehu Osidi, said the bank raked in N18.9 billion in 2024 from recovery of bad loans.

Osidi made this known on FMBN Day at the ongoing Africa International Housing Show (AIHS) yesterday in Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme for the Housing Show is, “Re-imagining Housing Finance: Opportunities and Lessons for FMBN”.

Osidi recalled that, at the same event in 2024, the bank announced the constitution of seven recovery task teams to recover delinquent loans across the country’s geo-political zones.

“By the end of 2024, the teams had raked in over N10.9 billion in bad loans. “This was in addition to our normal recovery activities which also yielded the sum of N3.1b in the same year.

“The recovery from the teams is currently at over N18.9bn,’’ he said. Osidi said that the bank also improved its loan approvals significantly within same period.

According to him, a total sum of N71.5 billion in loan has been approved, compared to N39.7 billion in 2023.

He added that under the National Housing Fund (NHF) operations, the bank’s collections grew by three billion naira in 2024 resulting in total collection of N103 billion. Osidi said this was compared to the N100 billion the bank recorded in 2023.

“Notably, we were also able to clear a four-year backlog out of our outstanding unaudited accounts of 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021, demonstrating our renewed commitment to financial transparency and good governance.

“I believe by the time we come to this platform next year, FMBN should have been up to date in its audited accounts. “Our target is to achieve this milestone by the end of this year 2025,” he said.

Osidi said that FMBN’s financial perfor mance has also improved; adding that the bank made an operational surplus of N11.5 billion, making it the first time it recorded such achievement in over 30 years of existence.

He said that with prudent management and growing operations, FMBN was on track for another surplus in 2025. According to him, this is a proof that FMBN’s policies are yielding results, and the bank is on the right track.

The Managing Director said FMBN was of fering deliberate and substantial support for the Ministry of Housing on its housing delivery agenda under the Renewed Hope Housing programme of President Bola Tinubu.