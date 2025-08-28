Loan: Debt Burden May Collapse Oyo Before May 2027, APC Warns Makinde

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has raised alarm over a fresh N300 billion loan allegedly secured by Governor Seyi Makinde, warning that the state’s mounting debt profile could cripple its economy before the end of his administration in May 2027.

The party claimed that members of the Oyo State House of Assembly were recalled from recess by Speaker Debo Ogundoyin on August 16 and 26, 2025, to urgently approve the loan request. According to the APC, the approval was granted without the involvement of the four opposition lawmakers in the Assembly.

In a statement issued Thursday by its Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare, the party accused Governor Makinde’s administration of profligacy, lack of transparency, and disregard for due process, threatening to mobilize citizens for a peaceful protest.

“Governor Makinde has demonstrated a lack of commitment to the future of Oyo State. We call on all well-meaning citizens to rise and stop this financial heist,” Sadare said.

“The N300 billion loan, rubber-stamped by the House on August 19, 2025, is the third in 2025 alone. Earlier this year, the governor secured a N200 billion loan in March and a N110 billion French Treasury Concessional loan in July, bringing total borrowing in just eight months to N610 billion.

“This is aside from over N180 billion in allocations and internally generated revenue accrued to the state this year. Yet, the masses have felt no significant improvement in their welfare,” the APC spokesperson added.

Sadare further accused Governor Makinde of failing to justify the alleged N900 billion in loans collected since assuming office in 2019, while also condemning what he described as the “hijack and sale of public and private properties” under the administration.

“In Imo State, Governor Hope Uzodimma has increased workers’ minimum wage to N104,000 due to increased federal allocations. But in Oyo, despite more money coming in, the borrowing continues unchecked,” Sadare said.

He also berated the state legislature, alleging that Speaker Ogundoyin and a few lawmakers had “turned themselves into willing tools of sleaze.”

“We could advise citizens to endure the remaining 20 months of Makinde’s administration, but we cannot ignore the damaging effect of this debt burden on the lives of Oyo residents before and after May 2027,” Sadare warned.