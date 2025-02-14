Loan Controversy: Onasanya Appeared In Court To Clear Name – Lawyer

Share

In a determined effort to prove his innocence and clear his name, Dr. Bisi Onasanya, the former Group Managing Director of First Bank, yesterday appeared before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Onasanya, alongside former First Bank Chairman Oba Otudeko; a Director at Honeywell Group, Soji Akintayo, and a firm, Anchorage Leisure Limited, is refuting allegations of fraud related to a commercial loan transaction at the bank during his time as the Group Managing Director.

Onasanya’s appearance aligns with the commitment made by his lawyer, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika (SAN), when the matter first came up in court on January 20, 2025.

Another counsel for Onasanya, Olasupo Shashore (SAN), argued that although the former banker is determined to defend his innocence and clear his name, he aligns with the argument of Otudeko’s lawyers that the court should first hear the preliminary application challenging its jurisdiction before proceeding with the case.

Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), who is the lead counsel for the 1st defendant (Otudeko), told the court the case is civil in nature because it concerns a bank-customer relationship and should not be treated as a criminal matter by the court.

