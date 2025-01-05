Loan App Posts Photos Of 87 Debtors On Social Media

Share

A loan app, Delinquent Loans, has stirred controversy on social media by posting the photos of 87 alleged debtors online in a bold move to recover unpaid loans.

The photos, shared in three TikTok videos captioned “Please settle your loans,” have gone viral, sparking widespread debate about the ethics and legality of such actions.

The videos, which began trending on Saturday, drew mixed reactions from social media users.

While some condemned the public shaming approach as a violation of privacy and potential defamation, others argued that borrowing from unregulated lenders often comes with severe consequences.

Critics pointed out that such practices highlight the lack of a robust regulatory framework for digital lending in Nigeria.

Several users also raised concerns about fraudulent activities, with claims that some individuals may not have been aware of any loans taken in their names.

Others emphasized the potential long-term impact on borrowers’ credit ratings and financial reputation, as defaulting on loans could lead to reports being filed with credit bureaus.

This incident has reignited discussions about the need for stricter regulations to govern digital lending platforms in Nigeria.

