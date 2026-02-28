Load Shedding To Begin In Nigeria – NISO

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) yesterday announced load shedding nationwide. NISO, in a document released to the industry stakeholders, explained that thermal plants account for the dominant share of Nigeria’s generation mix, adding that any disruption in gas supply directly affects generation capacity and overall grid output.

Data showed that power generation fell to an average of 4,300 MW, far below Nigeria’s installed capacity of 13,000 MW. The drop was attributed majorly to gas supply shortage to thermal power plants.

NISO said, “Consequently, the current energy allocated to Distribution Companies (DisCos) reflects the reduced supply available on the grid. According to it, thermal power plants collectively require 1,629.75 million standard cubic feet (MMSCF) of gas per day to operate at optimal capacity but as of February 23, 2026, actual gas supply to the stations stood at approximately 692 MMSCF.

This represents less than 43% of the required volume, resulting in challenged generation output. It stated that when total system generation drops significantly, it must implement load shedding, dispatching available energy in line with NERC MYTO allocation percentages across all distribution networks to maintain grid stability and prevent system disturbances working closely with relevant stakeholders to restore full energy allocation as soon as gas supply improves and generation capacity is restored.

Data also showed that between February 20 and 26, 2026 Nigeria’s electricity grid averaged 4,123 MW Daily outputs, according to the data ranged from 3,569 MW to 4,534 MW from 17–18 active power plants, which is far less Nigeria’s installed capacity of about 13,000 MW. The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) also confirmed the load shedding.