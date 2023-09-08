LNSA To Provide Security Support For Lagos Street Soccer

Ahead of the fast- approaching Lagos Street Soccer championship, the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Agency (LNSA) has assured its readiness to provide safety and security support during the tournament.

This was communicated by the agency’s General Manager, Prince Oyekan Falade, during a courtesy visit to his office by the Lagos Street Soccer Committee led by Bolaji Yusuf.

Yusuf in his opening remarks emphasised that one of the top priorities of the committee in the preparation for this year’s Lagos Street Soccer Championship is security.

“This is a huge championship that encompasses all communities across Lagos state hence we cannot take the issue of security with levity,” Yusuf said.

“The Committee desire, as set up by LSFA chairman, Fouad Oki, is to have a seamless and hitch-free tournament and that’s why we have come to seek the partnership of Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Agency to provide us with logistics support.”