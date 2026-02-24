LNG: NNPC Signs MoU With Singaporean, Chinese Firms

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China Gas Holdings Limited and Peiyang Chemical Singapore PTE (PCCS) Ltd to enhance liquefied natural gas (LNG) development in Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement by PCCS. It added that the MoU was signed in Abuja, with Bayo Ojulari, NNPC’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Bayo Ojulari; Executive Vice-President for Gas, Power and new Energy, Olalekan Ogunleye, and General Manager of the NNPC Gas and Power Investment Services, Ibrahim Hamza, in attendance.

The company explained that the MoU had a framework for structured collaboration across key segments of Nigeria’s natural gas value chain. It added that the signing was followed by an extensive programme of engagement by the China Gas and PCCS delegation across Nigeria’s energy sector.

The statement read: “The agreement covers liquefied natural gas development, spanning flare-gas-to-LNG, floating LNG, and onshore LNG initiatives, alongside gas-fired power generation and industrial facilities utilising domestic gas feedstock.

“This MoU serves as the primary vehicle to align international technical expertise with Nigeria’s domestic energy priorities, providing a formalised governance structure to transition identified opportunities from technical feasibility through to commercial operations.”

“Discussions with Heirs Energies Limited examined downstream CNG and LNG opportunities, including a 15MMSCFD supply discussion and project delivery considerations, while separate meetings with refinery leadership focused on the integration of gas supply into refining and industrial operations.

“The delegation also held discussions with the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) regarding financing structures relevant to large-scale gas infrastructure development.”

Managing Director of PCCS, Tim Tian, during the signing ceremony said the company’s role is to integrate proven modular engineering with locally tailored commercial frameworks, making projects both investible and achievable.