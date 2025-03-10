LNG: Nigeria, Others Poise For Significant Global Supply

Share

Nigeria and a few other countries in Africa have been listed to contribute meaningfully to the global natural gas demand by 2030.

This is as the global energy marketplace is shifting toward the acceptance of natural gas as a pivotal component in the transition to cleaner energy solutions.

According to the Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber, NJ Ayuk, in his report, “Africa’s role in global liquefied natural gas markets: Potential and risks,” Africa, with its vast untapped gas reserves, has significant opportunities in the global liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade, a market that has quadrupled over the past few decades.

“As covered by our report, an additional 1,000 billion cubic meters (bcm) of supply from pre-final investment decision (FID) projects will be needed to meet the anticipated 2030 demand, and African nations are poised to fill this need.

“Countries like Nigeria, Mozambique, Senegal and Mauritania are positioned to contribute the most. Mozambique, for instance, is on the brink of becoming a major LNG exporter with projects like Mozambique LNG, which, once operational, could significantly boost the continent’s LNG export capacity,” he said.

He, however, said a host of challenges shadow this potential and threaten to impede its realisation. According to him, “in our recently released 2025 Outlook Report, The State of African Energy, the African Energy Chamber (AEC) covers the dynamics of Africa’s involvement in the LNG sector, exploring both the potential gains and the inherent risks.

“Africa’s natural gas reserves are substantial, accounting for approximately six per cent of global gas supply, with an expected growth of about 15 per cent by 2030.

This growth, albeit modest compared to other regions, underscores Africa’s overall LNG potential, considering that global gas demand is projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.5 per cent until 2030 and LNG represents approximately 10-15 per cent of that demand.

“ He pointed out that the economic benefits of LNG development in Africa were numerous, stressing that job creation, both in the construction and operational phases of LNG projects, would stimulate local economies and offer new employment opportunities to thousands.

“Furthermore, the revenue generated from LNG exports could be transformative, potentially funding social programs, improving and expanding healthcare services, education and public infrastructure.

“Nigeria, for example, has already benefited from its LNG revenues, enhancing its industrial capabilities around gas-related industries as evidenced by a 45 per cent reduction in gas flaring and a massive 260 per cent increase in production since 2000.

“As a more specific example of such benefits, the Nigerian LNG company Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) co-funded the 34-kilometer Bodo-Bonny Road project, committing to 50 per cent of the project’s funding – an amount totaling N60 billion.

NLLNG also worked with the Nigerian Conservation Foundation to preserve the Finima Nature Park on Bonny Island. “Continuing on the environmental front, while natural gas is admittedly not an emissionsfree fuel source, it is significantly cleaner than coal or oil, offering a transitional pathway toward more sustainable energy practices.

Increased adoption of natural gas will help countries in Africa reduce their dependence on more polluting fuels, shrink their current carbon footprints, and get them closer to their climate commitments.

“However, delivering on these benefits depends on the implementation of stringent environmental standards to mitigate methane leaks, which have a higher potential for negative impact compared to carbon dioxide (CO2),” he noted.

He added that despite the great potential of a much larger African presence in the global LNG trade, several risks darkened the doorway to an otherwise brighter future.

According to him, the security of LNG production and distribution sites as well as the overall political stability of their host nations are two of those risks.

The development of LNG projects in Mozambique, for example, has been significantly delayed due to insurgency and civil unrest.

Such security issues extend project timelines, increase costs, decrease investor confidence, and deter future investment. Issues concerning regulation and financing present additional risks.

Many African countries in – advertently promote regulatory uncertainty, which unnecessarily complicates project approvals and amplifies the financial risk for investors.

Securing financing for these large-scale projects is already enough of a hurdle, especially when international investors are wary of the political and economic stability of the region.

The likelihood of remaining competitive is another concern. With North America, Russia and the Middle East leading in gas supply growth, Africa’s LNG industry could face difficulty in finding a secure foothold in the competitive global market.

There’s also the risk of market oversaturation, where supply outpaces demand, which could lead to lower prices or stranded fossil fuel assets.

“To capitalise on their LNG potential while mitigating risks, African nations engaged in LNG production must consider a number of actions to either remedy or prevent fallout from these issues.

“Improving security environments and governance structures will be crucial to attract and retain investment. This includes transparent legal frameworks and active community engagement.

To support a much greater role in the global market, Africa’s LNG producers must ensure that addressing political instability and boosting site security become and remain top-tier initiatives.

“In addition, diversifying export relationships, rather than relying on a single market, should help ensure continued income streams that can withstand guaranteed but unpredictable market fluctuations.

Similarly, developing more localized natural gas markets can foster a greater degree of self-sufficiency when it comes to both financial and energy security.

“To acknowledge and address environmental concerns, both current and prospective LNG projects must incorporate environmental sustainability through investments in carbon capture and storage and/or through local renewable energy projects that run alongside LNG production developments,” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

