The League of Northern Democrats (LND), a political association of Northern politicians, has called on the National Assembly to immediately institute a transparent investigation into the alleged discrepancy between the new tax bill passed by the legislature and the law gazetted and assented to by President Bola Tinubu.

The league in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ladan Salihu, noted that the allegation by a member of House of Representatives, Hon. Abdulsammad Dasuki (PDP-Sokoto), that the tax law gazetted and assented to by President Tinubu differs from the version passed by the National Assembly, if established, is an assault on the legislative powers vested exclusively in the National Assembly by the Constitution.

In an open letter to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, the LND said “the president has no constitutional authority to amend, modify, substitute or rewrite a bill passed by parliament.

“His role is strictly limited to assent or refusal of assent.”

It added that any deviation from this is an illegal usurpation of legislative powers, a contempt of parliament and a grave breach of the Constitution.

According to the association, such conduct amounts to gross misconduct under Section 143 of the Nigerian Constitution, a violation of both the Constitution and the presidential oath of office and an act of dishonesty on the part of the president.

“It is not a technical irregularity; it strikes at the very foundation of separation of powers and constitutional democracy,” the league argued.

It accused the president of “repeated executive actions,” including the award of contracts of about ₦15 trillion without appropriation or due process.

“The pattern is one of systematic disregard for legislative authority and constitutional restraint,” the LND added.

It therefore demands public display of both versions of the contentious bill before the Nigerian people for verification, as well as for them to invoke the constitutional powers of the National Assembly under Section 143 of the constitution, to commence impeachment proceedings against the president without any delay, if the allegation is substantiated.

The league warned that if the National Assembly fails to act, the action of the president will not only weaken the parliament, but “will irreversibly damage constitutional governance, reduce the National Assembly to a subordinate appendage of the executive and institute full-blown dictatorship in the country.

“History will judge this moment. The Constitution demands courage.”