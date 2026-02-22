LLTC Confirms Oremule As Chairman BOT

Chief Tunde Oremule has been confirmed as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club. Founded in 1895, the club recently held an Emergency General Meeting (EGM) in February, where he received the confirmation.

This appointment coincides with the club’s celebration of its 130th anniversary.

Chief Oremule previously served as the club’s president from 1994 to 1997 and hails from Iperu Remo, Ogun State, Nigeria.

He was a notable tennis player, representing the Western Region against Lagos State in the late 1960s and 70s. Additionally, he is a distinguished golfer and an iconic figure in the aviation industry.