Lloyd, NSML To Boost Maritime Skills, Training

Lloyd’s Register (LR) and NLNG Shipping and Marine Services Limited (NSML) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand access to maritime training and advisory services across West Africa. The training will cover class and statutory training, ship type-specific instruction, ISM Code and management systems, port management, business improvement, environmental management, and health and safety programmes.

The agreement, initiated at Gastech 2025, brings together NSML’s strong local presence and training infrastructure, including its Maritime Centre of Excellence (MCoE) in Bonny, with LR’s global technical leadership and advisory capabilities.

Together, the two organisations would develop and promote training programmes designed to provide specialised training and consultancy services to strengthen maritime competence, ensure regulatory compliance, and enhance operational efficiency.

Through the MoU, courses jointly developed and delivered in West Africa will carry both the LR and NSML logos, a mark of assurance for industry stakeholders. The Lloyd’s Register Business Director and Senior Representative for Africa, Ngozi Gwam, said: “Today’s MoU with NSML is more than a collaboration; it is a strategic alignment of strengths.

It reflects our commitment to working with trusted partners to deliver solutions that are globally benchmarked yet locally relevant. “Seafarers are at the heart of shipping’s transition, and through this partnership we will equip them with the skills to operate safely, sustainably, and in compliance with evolving regulatory and environmental requirements.

“With NSML’s Maritime Centre of Excellence and LR’s international expertise, we are building a platform for capacity development that meets today’s needs and prepares for tomorrow’s opportunities. This collaboration advances the objectives of the MoU, from training and advisory services to governance, safety, and innovation, while delivering impact not just for Nigeria and West Africa, but for Africa’s maritime industry and the shipping industry as a whole.”

Also, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NSML, Abdulkadir Ahmed, added: “This event speaks directly to the purpose of NSML of providing world-class integrated shipping and maritime services while fostering international maritime skills and standards in Nigeria.

“Our vision is to be a recognised international leader in integrated shipping and maritime services, providing innovative and sustainable maritime solutions. West Africa plays a pivotal role in global LNG exports, and the competence of our maritime professionals is key to sustaining that position. By partnering with Lloyd’s Register, we can build capacity that supports not just West Africa but the wider African maritime industry.