LJLA Fellows Enhance Pedestrian Safety With ‘Brighter Bridges, Safer Lagos’ Project

The 2024/2025 Fellows of the Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy (LJLA), a flagship youth leadership initiative of the Lagos State Government, have launched a bold safety initiative titled “Brighter Bridges, Safer Lagos” aimed at improving nighttime visibility and pedestrian safety across the state.

The project addresses growing concerns over insecurity and poor lighting conditions on pedestrian bridges by deploying solar-powered smart lighting systems. Its pilot phase features the complete lighting of the Alausa-Secretariat/CMD Road flyover bridge—a critical pedestrian corridor in the state capital.

At a press briefing held on Wednesday at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, the Fellows revealed that the initiative was conceived in response to repeated safety concerns from residents, particularly reports of robbery, harassment, and gender-based violence on unlit bridges.

“This project is our contribution to public safety, climate sustainability, and civic innovation,” said Damilola Shin-aba, Project Team Lead. “We cannot talk about a safer Lagos if residents are still afraid to use pedestrian bridges at night.”

The newly illuminated Alausa bridge now features 55 high-efficiency solar-powered LED lights, equipped with smart energy systems and anti-theft fixtures to ensure durability and continuous use.

The project, fully designed and implemented by the Fellows in multidisciplinary teams, involved technical design, stakeholder engagement, community consultation, and media advocacy, showcasing the potential of youth-led governance when empowered with resources and institutional support.

Buoyed by the success of the pilot, the team announced plans to replicate the initiative at the Iyana Oworo pedestrian bridge—a known security flashpoint frequently used by students, traders, and commuters. Preliminary engineering assessments have been completed, and installation is scheduled to begin in the coming weeks, pending stakeholder alignment.

Shin-aba emphasized that the project aligns with several strategic frameworks, including Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES+ Agenda—particularly in the areas of Security, Infrastructure, and Environmental Sustainability—as well as Sustainable Development Goal 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities). It also supports Lagos State’s Climate Adaptation Strategy and Smart City Mobility Frameworks.

Beyond installation, the project emphasizes community ownership, with upcoming bridge-user education campaigns and a commitment to 100% renewable energy usage in future rollouts.

“This is not just a government project; it’s a community initiative. Everyone has a role to play in protecting and maintaining these bridges,” Shin-aba added.

The Fellows expressed appreciation to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Deputy Governor Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, Head of Service Mr. Bode Agoro, and the Lagos State Executive Council for their unwavering support. They also acknowledged the technical guidance provided by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, led by Commissioner Biodun Ogunleye, and the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources under Commissioner Tokunbo Wahab.

Special recognition was given to the Executive Secretary of the Academy, Mrs. Ayisat Agbaje-Okunade, for her mentorship and leadership throughout the implementation of the project.