Lizzy Gold Calls Out Father Over ‘Entitlement Mentality’

Nigerian actress, Lizzy Gold, has taken to her social media page to publicly criticised her father for what she described as an ‘Entitlement mentality’ after her father failed to show appreciation for monetary gift she sent during the Easter celebration.

In a now-deleted video on Instagram, Lizzy recounted a situation that left her disappointed and feeling unappreciated despite her consistent financial support to her father.

According to Lizzy, she usually sends money to her father at night as a surprise, so he wakes up to the credit alert.

The thoughtful act, she explained, often prompts heartfelt prayers which she deeply cherishes and looks forward to.

She said; “Normally, I always send money to my father. I do send money at night so that he will see the amount I have sent when he wakes up in the morning, because I love surprises.”

She added that the early-morning prayers he usually offered in return encouraged her to keep giving. However, this time, the outcome was far from what she expected.

On Easter Day, after initially ignoring his message asking for money, “Baby how far na? Do Easter for you papa na”. Lizzy said she later surprised him with a “huge” amount of money at 2 a.m., claiming it was ten times more than what she normally sent.

She added: “You know that kind of feeling of giving your father big money and you are expecting to wake up and see some kind of prayers that will bubble you.”.

To her shock, the only message she received in return was a one-word reply: “Thanks.”

Lizzy who was hurt by the lack of enthusiasm or prayer from her father, called to confront him, only to be told: “I prayed for you in my heart.”

In disappointment, she responded: “Daddy, I don’t pluck money from the trees. I work tirelessly for money. I enjoy the prayers. It gingers me to want to do more.”

Her remarks have sparked conversation online, with many relating to her experience, and others urging caution in airing personal family matters publicly.

