Lizzy Anjorin’s Husband, Others In Land Grabbing Scandal

The Magistrate Court in Oyingbo Ebute-Metta, Lagos State, has taken decisive action following allegations of land grabbing involving one Alhaji Sulaimon of Okun-Ajah, Eti-Osa, and others.

The court has found the accused, Alhaji Sulaimon guilty of maliciously damaging properties owned by an American-based Nigerian businesswoman, Mrs Faith Ojo, worth over N15,000,000.00 (fifteen million naira), reportedly intended for an orphanage home and disabled children.

Despite the efforts of the Zone 2 Police to address the alleged criminal activities, the defendant and his co-conspirators managed to evade capture, while further police investigations are still ongoing.

However, the husband of popular Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin, Lateef Lawal has been alleged as one of the co-conspirators, who escaped arrest in Ikoyi, Lagos State, on February 5, 2024, while his associate was apprehended and sent to prison.

Amid the ongoing legal proceedings, the defendants in the Magistrate Court, along with others allegedly associated with Lizzy Anjorin’s husband, purportedly continue to engage in land-grabbing activities across Lagos State.

It was gathered that the case has already entered the Lagos High Court for civil redress in two separate suits with case numbers: SUIT NO: LD/14340LMW/2023 BETWEEN ALHAJI BOLAJI SULAIMON & 3 ORS VS MRS. FAITH OJO AND SUIT NO: LD/14515LMW/2023 BETWEEN MRS. FAITH OJO VS CHIEF RASHEED OLUKOSI & 7 ORS.

While the bail conditions for the suspect accused of malicious damages are yet to be met, his co-conspirator remains in custody at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre.

Meanwhile, there have been further allegations that actress Liz Anjorin has been discreetly leveraging her celebrity status to secure the release of the suspect from prison.