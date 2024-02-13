Lizzy Anjorin Replies Faith Ojo Over Land Grabbing Allegation

Controversial Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin, has reacted to the land grabbing allegation against her husband, Lateef Lawal.

This come a few hours after her colleague, Faith Ojo, confirmed the land grabbing allegation in a post via her Instagram page on Monday.

It would be recalled that files from the Magistrate Court in Oyingbo Ebute-Metta listed Lizzy Anjorin’s husband among others sued for demolishing structures on a property owned by Faith Ojo.

However, Lawal purportedly escaped arrest in Ikoyi, Lagos State, on February 5, 2024, while his associate, Alhaji Sulaimon Okun-Ajah, Eti-Osa, Lagos State, and others were apprehended and sent to prison.

Reacting to the news, Faith Ojo, in a statement via her Instagram page, stated that the news of Lizzy Anjorin’s husband grabbing land is true, stressing that the land with the plan no “AGA/2582/037J/2020/LA”, which is located in Okun-Ajah, Eti-Osa Lagos belongs to her.

According to her, she purchased the land four years ago and planned to build an orphanage there to provide shelter and comfort for people in need.

The US-based actress said land grabbing is evil, and the case will serve as a deterrent index to other people who seek to reap where they did not sow.

Responding to the development via her Instagram page, Lizzy dared Faith to post evidence of her claims and those who collected money from her if she is not in a game to destroy her. She wrote, “Wetin my name and my husband name dey find for land grabbing? Am from Badagry, my husband is from Ibadan… Egbami lowo sepeteri gistlover ke… No be laugh matter be this o cos of you will laugh understand this comment. “Madam we sympathise with you, can you post the receipt of those that collected money from you or you are trying to change the narrative? If you are not set in a game to set me up to destroy me, kindly help use with receipts of your claims. If you can’t, it means you want to join sepeteri gistlover to kill me. Nigerians sebi you dey see them.”