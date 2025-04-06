Lizzy Anjorin Reacts As Tope Alabi Refuse To Perform At Her Birthday

Share

Controversial Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin has taken to her social media page to throw a subtle shade at renowned Nigerian gospel singer, Tope Alabi, over her refusal to perform at her surprise Birthday party.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Tope Alabi, who was paid to surprise an undisclosed celebrant, refused to perform after she discovered who the celebrant was.

The surprise birthday celebration took an unexpected turn when Tope and Soji Alabi, her husband, who doubles as her manager, refused to come out of the car when they arrived at the venue.

Reacting to the development on her Instagram page, Anjorin criticised the surprise organizers, claiming she is holier than the gospel singer.

READ ALSO:

Anjorin claimed she does not need Tope Alabi because the best of her songs are in her album and she can easily play them at home.

“Aunty Tope, I love you, but I do not need you. If I had invited her myself, I would not have paid a dime.

“I’m holier than you, aunty mi Tope. If we are to ask about your impact in society, I have impacted more lives than you. I’m holier than you.

“I have done more good than you did, and I am pure. If you judge me because of my court cases, I am thankful that God did not judge me”.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

