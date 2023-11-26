Lizzy Anjorin Lists ‘Unprinted’ Names To Iyabo Ojo

Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin has continued to hurl provocative names at her colleague, Iyabo Ojo, days after Iyabo criticized Lizzy for calling her a “Sepeteri.”.

The duo have been at loggerheads with one another for years, despite efforts from other colleagues to reconcile them.

Taking to her Instagram page, Iyabo Ojo addressed the name, “Sepeteri” stating that was not her actual name, adding that the name Sepeteri is a village in Nigeria, not her name.

In response, Lizzy Anjorin continues to hurl more names at Iyabo Ojo in a characteristic manner.

She urged her fans to help choose another name for Iyabo Ojo, providing a long list of options.

Lizzy revealed that the selected names needed to be decided soon as it was time for Iyabo Ojo’s christening.

She wrote via her Facebook page;

“I Heard She Doesn’t Like The Name “Sepeteri”

Kindly Do Me A Favour By Helping To Pick A Suitable And Befitting Name Just For Her* As It’s Time For Her Christening

1,shepeteri

2,adogan Pastor Sulele

3,fewonlogba 2024

4, Obo Jinmin

5,ipapate Epon

6,awokawo

7.iya Okonga

8 .arugbo Ti Kekere Yemi

10,agbesun Baba Jegejege Bending Roler Waist

11. Obo Turkey

12, Eruku Oshodi

13, Shaving Stick Broda Milo

14 Toothbrush Kooro.”