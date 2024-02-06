New Telegraph

February 6, 2024
Lizzy Anjorin Breaks Silence Over Gold Theft Allegations

Yoruba actress, Lizzy Anjorin, has finally broken her silence on the alleged allegations of stealing gold from a Lagos island market.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that controversial blogger, Gistlover alleged that Lizzy Anjorin was caught at Lagos market after purportedly attempting to purchase gold with a fake bank transfer.

Reacting to the allegations, Lizzy in a live video denied all claims, stating that her colleague, Iyabo Ojo is circulating false information about her and that she merely went to the market to buy clothes and accessories, stressing that they don’t sell gold at that particular place.

Lizzy said,  “Do they sell gold at Tom Jones because that place is Tom Jones where they sell wedding materials like stones for a wedding gown because I do wedding gowns?

Shepeteri (Iyabo Ojo) how come you are the first person who posted the story if you are not the one behind it.”

 

