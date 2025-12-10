Lizzy Anjorin Bags Second Doctorate

Controversial Nigerian actress and entrepreneur Lizzy Anjorin has earned her second doctoral degree in Business Administration.

Announcing the achievement in a celebratory social media post, she expressed gratitude and reflected on the challenges she overcame to reach the milestone.

Anjorin, now formally addressed as Dr. (Chief) Mrs Ololajulo Elizabeth Anjorin-Lawal, attributed the accomplishment to faith, hard work and determination, encouraging her followers to stay focused on their goals despite setbacks.

“Tonight, the gown speaks louder than every hater’s mouth combined. Another Doctorate added to the collection.

Doctorate in Business Administration. Second Doctorate. Still the same Lizzy that rose from the trenches of Lagos with nothing but faith, fire, and focus,” she wrote.

“They said I couldn’t. I said Watch me. Now they’re watching… and swallowing every word they ever spat. Call me what you want, but from today, you WILL address me properly: Dr. (Chief) Mrs Ololajulo Elizabeth Anjorin-Lawal. Two doctorates. One name. Zero duplicates.

“From sleeping under the bridge to walking across the stage in academic glory, this is what grace, grind, and God look like. I didn’t just break the ceiling, I built a whole university on top of it.

“Lizzy Warriors, make una gather here! Tag somebody who needs to see that your story can still change — no matter where you started. This one loud gan!”