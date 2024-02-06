Lizzy Anjorin Allegedly Caught Stealing Gold At Lagos Market

Nollywood Yoruba actress and businesswoman, Lizzy Anjorin has been reportedly caught while trying to use fake transfer to steal gold in Lagos Island market.

Controversial blogger, Gistlover made this known in a post shared via his page on Monday night.

Gistlover alleged that the actress had been doing this for a long until she was supposedly caught.

According to blogger, Lizzy Anjorin was allegedly caught at the market after she allegedly tried to utilize a fake bank transfer to pay for the gold she purchased.

In the videos making rounds on the Internet, the actress was being interrogated by some people as one man was seen trying to collect her phone from her hand.

Sharing the video, Gistlover followed it with a caption that reads; “E don cast, Esin de oooo , ah, hand meet lizzy anjorin today where she go steal, she don don Dey do am no be today,

“She go do fake transfer for gold for eko odun oya, na so hand meet am, video still plenty oooo, I Dey come, ah he go too hot oooo, Moun bo seh, iku Pa lizzy Ole Ajibole.

“I Intentionally no put watermark make other bloggers for see things post, video still plenty seh, make una no Rush, iku de”

See post below: