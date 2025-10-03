Liz Da-Silva Recounts Near-Accident During MRI Scan

Nollywood actress Liz DaSilva, has detailed her near-tragic oversight during a routine MRI scan, crediting a last-minute recollection with potentially saving her life.

The 47-year-old movie star detail the incident, which occurred as she prepared for a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) examination — a non-invasive medical scan that uses powerful magnets to create detailed images of the body’s internal structures.

Da-Silva said she was thoroughly briefed on the 25-minute procedure and diligently removed her jewelry and waist trainer. The actress added that, however, in a moment of panic just as she was about to enter the machine, she remembered a hidden danger: metal pins securing her wig.

Expressing gratitude, Da-Silva revealed that the technician acknowledged the oversight. The actress described being visibly frightened from the start of the appointment, even requesting assistance to remove a small chain due to her panicked state.

“It is an MRI appointment. When I got in I was scared. And I made it known to the person attending to me that I am scared. And I asked the person that will I be the only person in that room?

And she said yes. She said I was going to be there for 25 minutes,” she said. “She was very pleasant, but I was still afraid and it was written all over me.

I was supposed to take my bra off. And I always have my waist trainer on, which I know I was going to take away as well. “I had to call her to assist me to take out my chain because the hook is a bit small for me.

I said I was panicking and it was written all over me. I was almost ready to go in and I remembered there is pin in my wig. “And I had to quickly remind her that my wig has pin.

She said ‘oh, I was about telling you.’ What if I had gone in with my wig? There will now be investigation and people would say it is only a little mistake.”