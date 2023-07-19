Liya Leaves Davido’s DMW Record Label

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Abdulsalam Suliyat Modasola, better known as Liya has revealed she’s off Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) record label.

It would be recalled that Liya made headlines after joining Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known by his stage name Davido’s record label in 2020.

But in a question and answer session on Instagram, a follower asked if she’s still part of the DMW family, in response to the question, Liya disclosed that she is no longer officially signed to DMW.

Despite this, she emphasized that she will always consider herself a part of the DMW family.

Liya was the first female artist to be signed by Davido to his label, earning her title as the “First Lady” of DMW.

Her music caught the world’s attention with her debut single titled “Melo,” which was released shortly after she inked a record deal with DMW in 2020.

Although the announcement of her signing was made by Davido himself through his social media platforms, further cementing her place in the industry.

However, before the official announcement of her signing, Liya had already unveiled an upcoming track called “Be My Vibe.”

Her talent is managed and nurtured by Vanzy Vanz, who serves as her manager.

At the age of 24, Liya is a young and promising Nigerian Afrobeat singer known for her distinctive voice and tone. She received her primary and high school education in Lagos before pursuing linguistics studies at the University of Ilorin.

Liya’s undeniable talent and strong connection to the DMW family promise an exciting future for this talented artist in the Nigerian music scene.

