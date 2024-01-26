LivingTrust Mortgage Bank’s Profit After Tax Drops 17.9%

The profit after tax of LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc has dipped by 17.96 per cent to N745.80 million at the end of December 2023 compared to N909.15 million in the prior year. This was revealed in the unaudited and interim financial statements for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, which was approved by the board on January 19, 2024, and filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited. Its gross earnings were up 14.22 per cent to N2.9 billion in the period under review, strengthened by interest and similar income, which rose to N2.31 billion from N1.87 billion.

However, fees and commission income dipped by 7.63 per cent to close at N152.33 million, while basic earnings per share was N14.92, lower than N18.18 in 2022. Cash and its equivalent and balances with the central bank rose significantly to N710.230 million from N141.492 million as of the end of 2022. Loans and advances to customers increased to N12.991 billion from N10.679 billion, and customers’ liabilities, which consist of demand, savings and time deposits, rose to N9.062 billion from N5.491 billion in the previous year. The mortgage bank’s share stood at N2.98 at the end of last year, instead of N1.60 in the previous year.

It closed trading with a market capitatlsation worth N16.35 billion at N3.27 per unit, marking a 9.73 per cent gain during the sustained rally on Wednesday. Recently, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, which is one of the major investors in the bank, urged the management of LivingTrust Mortgage Bank to establish more branches in the state to deepen financial inclusion. The governor said this at a meeting with the management of the bank, led by its Chairman, Adebayo Jimoh, and Managing Director, Adekunle Adewole, in Osogbo.

Adeleke observed that establishing more branches would further complement the state government’s efforts to stimulate economic activities and development amongst the rural population. LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc has been listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange since December 2013. The main activity of LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc is providing mortgage financing and real estate construction finance, along with other banking services.