Living With Disabilities Shouldn’t Be A Death Sentence – Peter Obi

The former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi on Sunday said Persons Living with Disabilities (PLWDs) deserve a better nation and improved standard of living.

Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 2023 election made the remark in a statement issued to commemorate the International Day for Disabled Persons.

According to the Economic expert, bad governance in Nigeria creates undue hardship which greatly impacts PWDs, adding that PWDs can contribute to nation-building if well cared for.

“As the world commemorates the International Day of Persons with Disabilities today, I join other compassionate Nigerians in identifying with and celebrating these differently-abled persons in our midst,” Obi said.

READ ALSO:

“I join in demanding a better nation for them as fellow compatriots, living with disabilities not by their making.

“Living with a disability should not be a death sentence, or society stigmatization, but should be a platform that calls up the humanity in us as their brothers and sisters.

“It’s unfortunate that in our clime where good governance is hard to come by leading to needless hardship, those living with disabilities in our midst feel the pinch more as life becomes more difficult for them.

“The World Health Organisation reports that about 35.1 million persons are living with disabilities in Nigeria.

“Such a significant number of people must be cared for by the government so that they can live their lives in full, and contribute positively to the development of the nation.

“In caring for persons living with disabilities, the government must ensure that they have access to healthcare and education, which are not only critical for national development, but will ensure that they thrive and fully explore their potentials.”

The former Anambra governor encouraged Nigerians to “break all barriers of discrimination” against those living with disabilities.

“The government should also ensure social inclusion for persons living with disabilities. In keeping with the Discrimination against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, all public organizations are to reserve at least five per cent of employment opportunities for these persons,” he said. “This will ensure that they are adequately represented in both governance and the public sector. “Every Nigerian has the potential to contribute to nation-building and we will leave nobody behind in our journey to a new Nigeria.”