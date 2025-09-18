Living With Autism: Parents’ Silent Struggles And Shared Messages Of Hope

When her first son was born, a Lagos-based lawyer never imagined that everyday tasks like eating, playing, or speaking would become battles.

She remembers the first warning sign vividly. “In 2021, during COVID, my son had Kawasaki disease,” she recalled. “The pediatrician asked me, “Did you notice your son doesn’t make eye contact?” I brushed it off then. I just thought, “first children take their time.”

But months later, the signs became impossible to ignore. Her son could recite alphabets but never responded to his name. He had no words, only tantrums.

The diagnosis—autism—threw her into a world of confusion, judgment, and financial struggle. These are the focus of the one-on-one consultations during the 2025 edition of the GTCO Autism Conference, with the theme ‘From Awareness to Action: 15 Years of Advancing Autism Inclusion’. The conference, which was free to attendees at the Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos on Wednesday, July 16, also had a three-day one on one consultation at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa Secretariat, Lagos from July 17-19.

A lonely road

For many Nigerian families raising children with autism and other developmental challenges who attended the one-on-one consultation with autism experts, the journey of caring for children with autism is often one of isolation. Parents whisper about therapy costs, debt, stigma from relatives, and schools unwilling to accommodate their children.

According to the female lawyer who volunteered who shared her experience, “When I took my son to school, I saw how teachers treated him—no acknowledgment, no kindness,” her voice breaking. “One day I realised they had left him hungry all day because he couldn’t say he was hungry.” Therapy offered hope but at a crushing cost.

“At one point, we paid ₦200,000 a month for therapy—just two hours a day,” she explained. “We had to borrow, we went into debt. It’s draining. I wonder how families without steady income survive.”

Another parent, Kayode, shared that both his sons are on the spectrum. The first is gradually speaking and reading, but the second, at age four, still cannot talk and prefers to play alone. “Schools threaten to throw him out because they say this is not a special needs school,” he said. “We just want him to interact with other kids. Getting access to the right school or therapist is almost impossible.”

Stigma that hurts

Beyond money, stigma cuts deep. Families often hide their children from neighbours and even close relatives. “I stopped telling people,” the lawyer confessed.

“Some judged me, others said I wasn’t beating him enough. Even my mother thought discipline would ‘fix’ him. A doctor once bluntly said, Your son is autistic and has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Koyama urged parents who cannot afford therapists to use free online resources

There was no compassion. I walked out of that hospital and never went back.” The whispers, the pitying looks, the unsolicited advice—many parents describe them as wounds deeper than the diagnosis itself. “People don’t understand,” Kayode said. “They think autism is bad behaviour, or something to be prayed away.”

Light in the darkness

Among the numerous parents that brought their children living with autism for expert consultation in July, few volunteered to share their experience.

However, as these parents press forward, some are learning to celebrate small victories. The lawyer beams when she remembers the day she listed 50 words her son could finally say. “From no words at all, he started asking for water, juice, noodles. It felt like a miracle.” Support groups also provide lifelines.

WhatsApp communities like Kandu Parents give caregivers a safe space to share practical tips—from potty training to dealing with meltdowns. “Sometimes when my son is having a hard day, I call another mother and ask, Did your child ever do this? What helped?” she said. “It makes me feel less alone.”

What experts say

Experts insist that parents are not failures—they are fighting battles without enough tools. Georgiana Koyama, a BoardCertified Behaviour Analyst, said the first step is early detection.

“Watch for signs: no eye contact, not responding to their name, no babbling, preferring isolation,” she explained during the consultation where families and children living with autism consulted with experts.

“If you notice delays, seek assessment. Early intervention can change lives.” But she also stressed patience and empathy. “Beating a child who cannot communicate is harmful.

If your child wants rice but you give yam, and they can’t say so, punishing them only adds trauma. Instead, teach them alternative ways to express themselves—gestures, sign language, even devices.”

Koyama urged parents who cannot afford therapists to use free online resources. “YouTube, Google, and parent support groups can guide you,” she said. “There’s so much information now, families can begin to learn at home.”

The way forward Experts and parents agree:

Nigeria must invest more in affordable therapy, inclusive schools, and public awareness to break stigma. Until then, families continue to improvise. For the lawyer, adaptation has become a way of life. “I stopped grieving the son I thought I’d have. Now I embrace the child I have.

I tell myself: This little light of mine, I’ll make it shine.” Her son is now five, soon to be six. He reads, recognises words, and responds to his Yoruba name.

His love for music has her considering music lessons instead of rigid academic paths. “The world is not one-size-fits-all,” she said. “Neurodivergent children will always be here, and we must learn to accept them.” Kayode too clings to hope. “We just want our boys to grow up feeling loved, not punished for being different,” he said.

For millions of parents across Nigeria silently navigating similar struggles, their stories are a mirror and a message: you are not alone, and your child’s difference is not their weakness.

As Koyama, the autism expert puts it, “First comes understanding, then acceptance. The rest—adaptation, inclusion, kindness—will follow.”