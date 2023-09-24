“For to me to live is Christ, and to die is gain.” Phil.1:21 (KJV) In the world today, whom you are living for will determine what is following you. Living to please society will cage you in a spot. Living to please the devil will endanger you. Living to please yourself will choke your glory, but living to please your Maker is the surest way to reach your goal in life.

Be sincere in answering the following questions objectively –Who is your life-giving pleasure to, God, yourself or the devil? What you do with money, who is it giving pleasure to? Can God say that He is pleased with your life based on the way you are living? Can God say He is happy with you? You were created to give pleasure to God with your life, so you don’t live just to please yourself.

You don’t live to please society, and you don’t live to please the devil; you live to please God, your Maker. Your life must give pleasure, not pressure to the giver. Failure to live for Him here on earth, will disqualify you from having a place with Him in His Kingdom.

“But I say, walk by the Spirit, and you will not gratify the desires of the flesh. For the desires of the flesh are against the Spirit, and the desires of the Spirit are against the flesh, for these are opposed to each other, to keep you from doing the things you want to do.” Gal. 5:16-17.

The first step for us as believers, in pleasing God is to be sure we are walking by the Spirit, not in the desires of the flesh; and this can only happen when we accept the sacrifice for sin that He provided for us by the death of Jesus Christ on the cross.

The life that pleases God is continually seeking to know God, and requires an obedient heart that “walks in a manner worthy of the Lord, fully pleasing to Him: bearing fruit in every good work and increasing in the knowledge of God” Col.1:10. Jesus Christ lived a perfect life doing everything for the glory of God. You will please God simply in seeking Him day by day.

“Above all else, guard your heart, for every- thing you do flows from it. Keep your mouth free of perversity; keep corrupt talk far from your lips. Let your eyes look straight ahead; fix your gaze directly before you. Give careful thought to the paths for your feet and be steadfast in all your ways. Do not turn to the right or the left; keep your foot from evil.” Prov.4:23-27.

What to do to please your maker everyday?

1.Refuse to live for yourself, the devil, or society. The devil wants you to feel like you will never hit the target with your life. The major battle we face in this life is not what is seen, but what is not seen. Don’t live to please flesh.

2.Make up your mind to live only for God. To live for Christ, we must trust and submit to God’s plan. Living for Jesus means we have only one God. Are the things you are living for worth Christ’s dying for? God wants you to live a life that is Christ-like which the world can read, feel, see and know that Christ truly lives in you.

Potent Prayer Points:

1.I receive grace to live to please God daily, help me and grant me sustainable grace O lord.

2.I refuse to be a man’s pleaser, help me to die daily to sin in Jesus name.