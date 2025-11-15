Living On The Bottle; The Negative Effects (1)

The scene

Lucky Philip Dube (3 August 1964 – 18 October 2007) was a South African reggae icon and Rastafarian. He recorded 22 albums in Zulu, English and Afrikaans in a 25-year period and was South Africa’s biggest-selling reggae artist. Dube was murdered in the Johannesburg suburb of Rosettenville on the evening of 18th October 2007. He did a classic (‘’Slave’’) about how he became a chronic alcoholic and in essence enslaved by it. Here are the lyrics;

Have visited me many times

To talk about it

They say to me

I gotta leave it I gotta leave it

It’s a bad habit

For a man

But when I try to leave it

My friends keep telling me

I’m a fool amongst fools

[Chorus:]

Now I’m a slave, a slave

I’m a slave

I’m a liquor slave

I’m a slave, a slave, slave

I’m a slave

Just a liquor slave

I have lost my dignity

I had before trying

To please everybody

Some say to me

Yo yo

I look better when I’m drunk

Some say no no no

I look bad you know

Sometimes I cry

I cry but my crying

Never helps me none

[Chorus:]

‘Cause now I am a slave, a slave

I’m a slave

I’m just a liquor slave

I am a slave, a prisoner

I’m a slave

Just a liquor slave

Every night when I’m Coming back home

My wife gets worried

‘Cause she knows

Shes got double trouble

Coming home

Sometimes I cry

I cry lord I cry

But my crying

Never helps me

[Chorus: till fade]

Now I’m a slave, a slave

I’m a slave

I’m a liquor slave

I’m a slave, a slave, slave

I’m a slave

Just a liquor slave

What is alcohol?

Alcohol is a drug. It is classed as a depressant, meaning that it slows down vital functions—resulting in slurred speech, unsteady movement, disturbed perceptions and an inability to react quickly. It is best understood as a drug that reduces a person’s ability to think rationally and distorts his or her judgment.

Although classified as a depressant, the amount of alcohol consumed determines the type of effect. Most people drink for the stimulant effect, such as a beer or glass of wine taken to “loosen up.” But if a person consumes more than the body can handle, they then experience alcohol’s depressant effect.

They start to feel “stupid” or lose coordination and control. Alcohol overdose causes even more severe depressant effects (inability to feel pain, toxicity where the body vomits the poison, and finally unconsciousness or, worse, coma or death from severe toxic overdose).

These reactions depend on how much is consumed and how quickly. There are different kinds of alcohol. Ethyl alcohol (ethanol), the only alcohol used in beverages, is produced by the fermentation (a chemical process whereby yeast acts upon certain ingredients in the food, creating alcohol) of grains and fruits. Fermenting

How long does alcohol stay in the body?

How long alcohol is detectable in the body (in the blood, in the saliva/on the breath, or in urine) depends on several factors. Although alcohol passes through the digestive system after consumption, it re- quires little to no actual digestion. Once consumed, about 20 percent of the sub- stance moves directly into the blood vessels and is carried throughout the body and to the brain.

The rest enters the bloodstream after being absorbed by the small intestines. This process is slowed when there’s food in the stomach and intestines, causing it to take longer for the individual to become intoxicated. After alcohol enters the bloodstream, it’s taken to the liver to be processed (metabolized).

Despite the fact that people get intoxicated from alcohol at different rates and from different amounts of the substance, a healthy liver metabolizes it at the same rate regardless of sex, race, or weight. However, metabolization in the liver is not the only factor that determines how fast alcohol leaves the body. Other factors include:

• Age

• How fast alcohol is consumed

• Ethnicity

• Body fat content

• How much food is consumed before or during drinking

• Fat content of food consumed

• Medications the individual is currently taking On average, the liver can process 1 ounce of alcohol (1/8th of a cup) every hour.

The average person’s blood alcohol level from 1 ounce of alcohol will rise to 0.015, so about every hour, that much alcohol will pass out of a person’s body. The amount of alcohol that will produce a blood alcohol limit of 0.08, (the legal limit for driving), will take approximately 5 and half hours to leave the system. This process is a bit different when some- one starts consuming alcohol faster than the liver can metabolize it.

In particular, once the blood alcohol level rises beyond 0.055, blood and body tissues start to absorb the extra alcohol, producing unpleasant effects like depressed mood, irritability, nausea, vomiting, disorientation, and memory loss. When it comes to urine tests, alcohol generally stays in urine for 12-36 hours, depending on how much was consumed, though some tests can detect the substance for up to 48 hours.

The most advanced urine tests can detect a substance produced by the metabolization (processing) of alcohol for up to 80 hours after the last drink. Alcohol can also be detected on the breath for up to 24 hours after the last drink. Like most substances, alcohol can be detect- ed in a person’s hair for around 90 days after the last consumption. It can also be detected via saliva swab, which can find traces of alcohol 10-24 hours later.

To be continued