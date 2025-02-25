Living In Denial

Share

Sometimes, we express surprise and even outrage over self-inflicted pain or injuries. The pain or injury may be to our person, community, or the state. It might have occurred due to prolonged action or inaction on our part, the part of our leaders or communities.

We might have forgotten some of our actions, utterances, or inaction that led to the backlash, pain, or injury we are going through.

It is also possible that our inaction or refusal to do certain things at a particular time has led to accumulated grievances and anger and those at the receiving end are poised for revenge.

We may refuse to anticipate the long-term effects of certain things and when they manifest we claim that they took us by surprise. Some years back, I was invited to a development conference in one of the East European countries.

Their main concern was that in 25 years, their present workforce would be pensionable and they are not sure their economy can accommodate them and pay their pensions as and when due.

In other words, the problem has not arisen but will manifest in 25 years and they want to deal with it before it manifests.

They have a development plan and are not waiting for protests or riots before solving their developmental problems or challenges.

This is why countries design development plans, allocate resources, pull resources together, and train their workforce to tackle anticipated or long-term problems and challenges A critical challenge facing Nigerian society is a pervasive culture of reaction rather than anticipation.

Across various sectors, security, economy, and education—there is an evident lack of forwardthinking and strategic planning to address imminent challenges before they escalate.

Instead of proactively confronting systemic issues such as rising insecurity, inflation, or the deteriorating state of basic education, we often wait for crises to reach breaking points before responding, usually with outrage and temporary measures.

This reactive approach not only exacerbates existing problems but also leaves the country perpetually unprepared for future challenges, further entrenching cycles of failure and underdevelopment.

This culture of neglect and reactive decision-making extends into how we address insecurity, often aggravating the problem rather than resolving it.

Instead of tackling the root causes of crime and violence, we focus on short-term displays of power and wealth that inadvertently fuel long-term instability.

Our failure to anticipate the consequences of empowering non-state actors or arming individuals for personal or political gain highlights a deeper systemic problem.

These actions, rather than preventing insecurity, often plant the seeds for future chaos, as seen in the proliferation of armed groups and the growing cycle of violence across the country.

In our clime, we often exhibit our wealth, power, and influence by surrounding ourselves with different security agencies, sometimes mixed with non-state actors.

We apply for them and they lead us to our various villages and homes, especially during festive periods. A 21-gun salute heralds our arrival in our villages to show our power, influence, and prestige.

Sometimes, the rich and the mighty arm vigilante groups for their protection and all sorts of weapons and gadgets are acquired for them.

Of course, these people do not account for the acquired arms and gadgets and they remain with them. The vigilantes disappear into thin air with their arms and deploy them for diverse purposes.

In the political field, drugs, arms, amulets, and other dangerous weapons are part of the paraphernalia of electoral warfare. Some politicians deliberatively recruit the most violent youths in society and make sure that they are properly drugged for electoral warfare.

They have a steady supply of psychotropic substances and can engage in unimaginable things during campaigns and elections. Some of them are armed with sophisticated and unsophisticated guns.

Cutlasses and daggers are a common thing in their groups. Some of the politicians win elections and sustain the lifestyle of these skull crackers. Others fall by the wayside and their skull crackers go away with their weapons and begin to

We must not wait till a situation overwhelms us before we find solutions. No selfrespecting people or society does “medicine after death”

look for new masters and new ways of life to support their addiction. Some slip into full-time criminality and terrorize people on the highways.

They dispossess people of their goods, main and kill and feel nothing. Some fall by the wayside. Some are arrested and end up in prison. Yet their number keeps increasing.

Sometimes in our developmental strides, we forget the weak, the poor, and the vulnerable in society. We design policies and programmes that favour the rich and the upper middle class and forget that the poor and vulnerable are members of society and entitled to a living.

Some lose hope in life and see every person with power and affluence as an enemy. Some without visible means of livelihood and with poor or no education fall into the hands of prosperity preachers and clerical manipulators.

Some imbibe strange ideologies and warped doctrines that give them a sense of martyrdom. The manipulators create cult figures and they are worshipped. We see these things happening and pretend that they will go away.

We term them as misguided youths when in fact and reality we created and sustained them through our actions and inactions.

In law, there is a Latin phrase or legal principle known as ‘voluntir non-fit injuria’ which means that ‘a person who knowingly and voluntarily accepts a risk of harm cannot seek compensation for any resulting injury’.

This is the situation in the country and we cannot pretend to be oblivious to the consequences of our actions and inactions.

We have refused to heed the admonition of the renowned author, our own Chinua Achebe in ‘Arrow of God’: “A man who brings home ant-infested faggots should not complain if he is visited by lizards!”

Beyond the economic challenges facing the country, a troubling paradox exists in how influential individuals interact with their communities.

While their wealth and presence often bring temporary economic boosts during festive periods, the long-term effects of empowering violent groups for personal or political gain are devastating.

Many now avoid their communities due to the insecurity fuelled by the very elements they once funded or armed, who have since morphed into criminal enterprises, terrorising the same society they were meant to protect.

Some of our compatriots are permanently displaced. They can no longer go to their communities. Most of their relatives are in the camp of internally displaced persons.

Their displacement is a function of ideology and poverty. But some of them are surprised at what is going on. Some claim that the present state of anomalies exemplified in kidnappings, banditry, robbery, carjacking, colonisation of farmlands, creation of fiefdoms, and slaughtering of those that fall out with them took them by surprise.

It is not true. There is a type of poverty that speaks for itself. You don’t need a soothsayer to point it out to you. The moment you behold it, it is clear that it is poverty.

It has been hibernating and getting worse and yet we pretended as if it would go away. Rather than design and implement developmental programs that will take them out of poverty, we prefer to give them hand-outs and do exhibitionist charities that merely scratch the surface of the problems.

Because we want to be worshipped and adored, we refuse to address the root causes of the problem. Sometimes, we mask our failures in religion and ethnicity and they eventually come back to haunt us.

So, why must human misery that we can deal with come back to haunt us? The desert is fast encroaching and devastating our farmlands and our communities. Erosion is menacing our communities.

Every year, lives are lost to floods and collapsed infrastructure. Clean water, good schools, and hospitals are luxuries and we claim these things took us by surprise.

Every year, billions of naira is budgeted as ecological intervention funds. These funds are meant to support environmental protection and economic development.

In Nigeria, the Ecological Fund is an intervention fund by the Federal Government to address the multifarious ecological challenges in various communities in the country.

These funds are hardly applied for the right purposes and the same lamentations are heard yearly. The tragic aspect of the entire charade is that billions are budgeted to procure equipment to fight banditry, insurgency, kidnapping, and other crimes.

It is doubtful whether the right equipment is procured and the fighting forces motivated. Or is it a question of sustaining a war because some people are deriving benefits from it? We must stop living in denial.

The upsurge of kidnapping and plain terrorism in some parts of the country did not spring up overnight. We saw it coming and did nothing about the underlying pressures that incubated them.

The militancy and criminality in some parts of the country leading to the blowing up of oil wells, kidnapping of expatriates, and setting up of illegal oil bunkering facilities did not incubate overnight.

The poverty that speaks for itself in certain parts of the country leading to extreme indoctrination and banditry did not start overnight. It amounts to burying one’s head in the mud to deny it.

Those who funded separatist elements are hibernating outside their communities. Their funds and generous donations have been turned against them.

We must begin to honestly appreciate, acknowledge, and analyse our developmental problems and challenges.

This requires a shift from our reactive tendencies to proactive, strategic planning that prioritises long-term solutions over temporary fixes.

Issues such as insecurity, education, healthcare, infrastructure, unemployment, and environmental sustainability must be addressed with urgency and foresight.

Addressing these challenges demands collective responsibility, transparency, and accountability from both leaders and citizens.

We must plan properly for today and the future. We must not wait till a situation overwhelms us before we find solutions. No self-respecting people or society does “medicine after death.”

