New Telegraph

February 6, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. ‘Living History’ Not…

‘Living History’ Not Approved Textbook For Schools –Education Ministry

The Ministry of Education yesterday denied approving a History textbook titled ‘Living History’ for use in schools. In a statement, the ministry said “Living History” is not on the list of instructional materials approved by the Federal Government for use in schools.

It said the book was never submitted to the National Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), the statutory body responsible for reviewing and approving textbooks in line with the national curriculum.

As a result, the ministry noted that the textbook was not recommended by the NERDC and does not appear on the official list of approved History textbooks.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

It added that, following consultations with the NERDC and a review of endorsed instructional materials, “it has been confirmed that ‘Living History’ does not form part of the approved instructional materials for nationwide use.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Kwara: SMF Flags Off JAMB, WAEC Registration For 3,000 Students
Read Next

Illicit Drugs: Marwa Calls For National Response, Support For Alternative Devt