‘Living History’ Not Approved Textbook For Schools –Education Ministry

The Ministry of Education yesterday denied approving a History textbook titled ‘Living History’ for use in schools. In a statement, the ministry said “Living History” is not on the list of instructional materials approved by the Federal Government for use in schools.

It said the book was never submitted to the National Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), the statutory body responsible for reviewing and approving textbooks in line with the national curriculum.

As a result, the ministry noted that the textbook was not recommended by the NERDC and does not appear on the official list of approved History textbooks.

It added that, following consultations with the NERDC and a review of endorsed instructional materials, “it has been confirmed that ‘Living History’ does not form part of the approved instructional materials for nationwide use.”