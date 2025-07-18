Livestock:nigeria To Reap $42bn From Alliance With Brazil

The strategic livestock partnership between Nigeria and Brazil is expected to unlock significant economic and agricultural gains, with agric sector experts projecting a transformative impact on the global animal genetics market, which is set to reach $4.19 billion by 2029.

According to MarketsandMarkets, the global animal genetics market was valued at $2.97 billion in 2024.

However, the Nigeria-Brazil collaboration aims to position Nigeria as a major player in the sector through investments in mechanisation, livestock infrastructure, and youth training, forming the foundation of Nigeria’s most ambitious livestock modernisation effort to date.

Some agric experts who spoke to New Telegraph in an interview stated that the partnership could contribute over $42 billion to Nigeria’s GDP in the next decade, driven by rising demand for superior, high-yield, and disease-resistant breeds.

The National President, All Farmers Association of Nigeria, Arc. Kabir Ibrahim, praised the Federal Government’s move to engage Brazil, a global leader in livestock production.

“It’s key that we learn from countries like Brazil what took them to where they are, and how we can replicate that here,” he said.

Ibrahim, who is also the President, Nigeria Agribusiness Group (NABG) and Chairman BOT, National Agricultural Foundation of Nigeria (NAFN), emphasised the importance of knowledge transfer, ranching, and the adoption of modern livestock technologies such as artificial insemination and embryo transfer.

The AFAN boss noted that Nigeria will be able to import genetic materials like semen doses to enhance milk productivity in local cattle breeds.

Brazil remains the world’s top producer of bovine embryos, accounting for 450,000 out of 600,000 embryos produced globally. Its exports of bovine semen and embryos rose to $6.11 million in 2023, up from $4.7 million in 2022.

Nigeria and Senegal have begun importing live cattle by air from Brazil to upgrade smallholder herds and improve daily milk production.

However, a Nigerian doctoral researcher, Adeola Adesote, studying cattle nutrition and genetic improvement in Brazil, described the collaboration as timely and strategic.

He highlighted the environmental similarities between both countries, making Brazil’s genetic and management solutions highly adaptable to Nigeria’s context.

“Selective breeding, embryo transfer, and robust data-backed livestock development have worked in Brazil. We can replicate the same success here,” Adesote said, stressing the importance of capacity building, food security, and smallholder empowerment.

President Bola Tinubu, during a bilateral meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to removing all bureaucratic bottlenecks hindering progress in agriculture.

He said reforms were already underway to reposition the country’s economy, especially in livestock production.

Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, identified key areas of collaboration, including health and disease management, sanitary services, and research into genetic materials.

Indeed, Special Adviser to the President and Coordinator of Presidential Livestock Reform, Professor Attahiru Jega, has described the modernisation of the nation’s livestock sector as a national imperative, saying Nigerian livestock industry is valued at approximately N30 trillion, and “can be transformed from chronic underperformance and conflict, into a driver of inclusive growth, social cohesion and long-term food security, through strategic reforms informed by empirical evidence.”

Jega, who said that the transformation of the livestock sector must be underpinned by the convergence of statecraft, private enterprise and academic innovation, added that each would contribute to the shared vision of a resilient and prosperous livestock economy.

According to him, “this demographic surge will necessitate a 253 per cent increase in poultry meat, a 117 per cent rise in beef and a staggering 577 per cent expansion in milk production to satisfy domestic consumption requirements.”

As the partnership unfolds, stakeholders remain optimistic that Brazil’s proven success in livestock genetics could fast-track Nigeria’s emergence as a major livestock hub in Africa and beyond.