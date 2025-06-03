Livestock Stakeholders To Tap Into $2.5b FDI Through NIRSAL Capacity Devt

Share

In a major step toward scaling Nigeria’s livestock value chains, the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) Plc, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, has launched a Feedlot Management Training Programme.

The initiative is designed to prepare stakeholders in the livestock sector to tap into a $2.5 billion Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) opportunity.

The training follows the recent landmark agreement signed by President Bola Tinubu with global meat processing giant, JBS, to establish six modern meat processing plants across Nigeria—two of which will focus on beef production.

The move is set to boost demand for premium feedstock from local producers and position Nigeria as a top global destination for meat investment.

Speaking at the opening session in Abuja, NIRSAL’s Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Sa’ad Hamidu, underscored the strategic importance of the program:

“This is not just another training; it is a targeted intervention aimed at creating bankable agribusinesses by improving feed formulation practices, reducing input waste, and optimizing livestock finishing cycles for increased market value. We are preparing Nigerian livestock producers to feed not just the nation, but the world. This aligns directly with the Federal Government’s vision for an agriculturally empowered, export-ready nation.”

The training initiative is aimed at producing export-grade meat while boosting productivity and profitability for Nigerian producers.

Although the $2.5 billion JBS investment is the most prominent, it is not the only one.

Local firms such as the ABIS Group are also making significant investments in Nigeria’s meat value chain, further increasing the demand for high-quality feedstock.

Participants in the inaugural training cohort include representatives from the Ministry of Livestock Development, the Agricultural Department of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), the National Association of Cattle Dealers, Processors & Marketers of Nigeria (NACDPMAN), the Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria (AUFCDN), Maidoki Farms Ltd, among others.

The Director of Ranch and Pastoral Resources Development at the Ministry of Livestock Development, Shekamang Ayuba, who also participated in the training, described the programme as “eye-opening and apt,” calling for its expansion nationwide.

Nigeria’s livestock sector, though rich in potential, has been constrained by outdated practices, poor-quality feed, and limited access to financing. NIRSAL’s intervention aims to transform the sector by addressing these gaps through a blend of technical capacity building, value chain support, risk-sharing incentives for lenders, and strategic public-private partnerships.

NIRSAL Plc, a non-bank financial institution wholly owned by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), was established in 2013 to de-risk and transform Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

To date, NIRSAL has facilitated over ₦250 billion into agricultural value chains and continues to redefine agriculture-related credit risk, improve credit flow, and support agribusiness development across the country.

