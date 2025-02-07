Livestock Sector Key To Economic Growth, Food Security –Minister

Share

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to transforming Nigeria’s livestock sector valued at N31 trillion.

Describing it as a key driver of economic growth and food security, the Minister of Livestock Development, Dr. Idi Maiha, highlighted that government’s renewed focus on the livestock sector aligned with its broader strategy to enhance productivity, ensure food sufficiency, and unlock untapped potential within the livestock value chain.

Maiha stated these during a stakeholder engagement held in Ibadan, Oyo State recently.

According to him, the nationwide stakeholder engagement initiative aims to boost awareness on modern livestock practices, disease control, breeding techniques, and market accessibility, while promoting investment opportunities in animal feed production, dairy processing, and other related areas.

The Minister emphasised that fostering collaboration among key players would address existing industry challenges, promote best practices, and enhance efficiency and sustainability in the sector.

“My visit to Oyo State is part of an ongoing tour across subnational levels to inspect major livestock facilities—poultry, piggery, sheep, goat farms—and engage with state governors to explore areas of collaboration for scaling up livestock production,” he stated.

He further noted that the engagements had been productive, drawing participants from Lagos, Ondo, and Oyo states. Maiha expressed his determination to extend the engagements to all states, underscoring the sector’s relevance across Nigeria.

“Every Nigerian family, from Abeokuta to Sokoto to Calabar, is connected to livestock in one way or another. They are part of my constituency, and we aim to engage them to inform policies that will drive transformative change in the livestock sector,” he added.

Commending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for establishing the Ministry of Livestock Development, he described it as a visionary step toward addressing challenges that have plagued the sector for over six decades.

Also speaking at the event, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Livestock Development, Idris Abiola-Ajimobi, lauded the engagement as a success and urged stakeholders to support Federal Government’s transformative agenda.

He noted that the ministry was committed to addressing industry challenges, enhancing productivity, and strengthening the livestock value chain through direct stakeholder engagement, sensitisation programmes, and support initiatives.

Industry stakeholders welcomed the initiative, emphasising the need for policies addressing security concerns and improved access to finance, particularly for small-scale livestock farmers.

Adewunmi Abass Adekunle, Chairman of Oyo State All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), expressed optimism that the initiative would tackle industry challenges and boost livestock production.

He called on stakeholders to unite, saying: “Farmers, herders, poultry producers, and others along the value chain must form a strong alliance to support this initiative for the common good of our country.

Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar, Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Oyo State chapter, praised the Federal Government’s efforts, noting that proper stakeholder engagement and awareness programmes would help resolve longstanding issues in the sector.

Similarly, Alhaji Yaqub Bello, a former MACBAN chairman in Oyo State, commended the Minister for bringing the engagement to Ibadan, urging continuous collaboration to align Nigeria’s livestock practices with global standards.

Share

Please follow and like us: