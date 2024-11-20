Livestock Pathway To Food Security – Reps

Share

The House of Representatives Committee on Livestock Development on Wednesday said the livestock sector is a pathway to food security in the country.

Chairman of the Committee, Wale Raji, said it was unfortunate that the sector had not received the due attention by successive administrations despite its huge potential and contribution to the economy.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the Committee at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

He said the new committee was due to the creation of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development by President Bola Tinubu.

According to Raji, the annual production in the livestock sector is estimated at 563 million chickens, 58 million cattle, 124 million goats, 60 million sheep and 16 million pigs.

He said while this put Nigeria as the leading livestock producer in West Africa, it was still far from desirable.

“We are far from meeting our consumption needs resulting in expenditure of huge amounts of foreign exchange on importation of livestock products that could be easily produced in the country.

“Nigeria stands at the precipice of extraordinary opportunity. The livestock sector is ripe for transformation, offering pathways to food security, economic diversification, and wealth creation.

“As we begin our work, it is our responsibility and privilege to be part of the pioneering effort at repositioning this sector for a future of prosperity and sustainability.

“Our mandate, as approved by the Speaker, encompasses the general oversight of the Ministry responsible for Livestock Development.

“This includes its departments, parastatals, agencies, colleges, and research institutes, as detailed in the reports of the Presidential Livestock Reforms Implementation Committee co-chaired by Mr. President.

“We have a wide scope to ensure the effective and impactful development of this sector, and it is crucial that we execute our duties with diligence, transparency, and commitment to excellence,” he said.

Raji promised that the committee would work towards the development of the sector.

