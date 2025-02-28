Livestock: Ogun To Establish Ranching Facilities To Process Meat

Share

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has disclosed plans to establish ranching facilities to handle meat processing in the state.

The governor dropped the hint when he hosted the Head of International Projects of SEMMARIS, Mr. Timothee Witkowski, and the Regional Agriculture Counsellor of the French Embassy, Sonia Darraco, along with her team, who paid him a courtesy call in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, Ogun State recently.

According to the governor, the establishment of the ranch facilities would enable the government to rear, fatten, slaughter, and process meat in the most hygienic way suitable for human consumption.

He said: “We have an immediate plan to set up ranching facilities here in Ogun State where we will rear cattle, fatten them, slaughter, and process them properly. “We are also going to do piggery as well.

Already, we have a lot of poultry, but we will get them organised.” The governor disclosed that although about 9,000 to 10,000 cattle are slaughtered daily at Kara Cattle Market to cater to Lagos markets, they are done haphazardly and not hygienic enough for human consumption.

Abiodun, who commended SEMMARIS for its positive impact on agriculture, food distribution, and logistics, lauded the organisation for the Rungis Farmers’ Market for making food available to the people of France at affordable prices.

He said the arrival of the company in the state would be a game changer, as it would create opportunities for the state and the southwest region as a whole.

Ogun State, the governor stated, enjoys a wide range of road networks that extend to all parts of the country, just as it is blessed with huge limestone deposits and arable land suitable for the cultivation of cocoa, palm oil, and cotton.

Governor Abiodun noted that the meeting is a follow-up to the one he had in France, commending the cordial relationship that exists between Nigeria and France in the area of business and renewed friendship, adding that President Bola Tinubu is interested in the outcome of the meeting.

