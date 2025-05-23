Livestock Ministry Unveils Procedure For Beekeeping Unified Code

Share

The Federal Ministry of Livestock Development has completed a draft standard operating procedure designed to form the crux of Nigeria’s much-anticipated national code of practice for apiculture.

The announcement was made during the World Bee Day celebration and the 6th Nigerian Youth Beekeepers Summit in Abuja, recently.

In his address, the Minister, Idi Mukthar Maiha, declared that the procedure “has been drafted and is now awaiting review and validation,” marking a milestone toward Nigeria’s unified code of practice for beekeeping.

Crafted to sharpen the industry’s edge, the procedure lays the groundwork for elevating honey quality and consistency across the nation.

It will form the crux of bestpractice guidelines authoritatively setting out how apiaries should operate, how hives are managed, and how harvest and post-harvest processes must be handled to safeguard product integrity and consumer trust.

Maiha energised the gathering by urging the Nigeria Apiculture Platform, Youths for Apiculture Initiative and other key stakeholders to dive into the review process.

“Your expertise will refine this framework so it truly reflects our realities in the field,” he said, underscoring that only through broad collaboration can the final SOP capture every nuance of local beekeeping.

Reaffirming his ministry’s commitment, Maiha vowed to provide the leadership and technical support needed to bring the validated SOP to life.

He promised that, once ratified, this code of practice will unlock new opportunities empowering youth cooperatives and commercial apiaries alike, boosting livelihoods, and positioning Nigeria’s beekeeping sector for sustainable growth.

In the same vein, the Minister also underscored the vital role of youth engagement in transforming Nigeria’s beekeeping industry.

He highlighted how pollinators underpin food security, economic growth and ecosystem health, noting that bees pollinate over 75 per cent of the world’s crops, making agriculture a powerful engine for job creation, poverty reduction and sustainable livelihoods in Nigeria.

He praised the partnership with the Youths for Apiculture Initiative (YFAI) for driving the summit and vowed that the newly established Federal Ministry of Livestock Development would lead efforts to modernise beekeeping nationwide.

The Minister announced plans to support the establishment of modern apiaries, provide technical assistance to beekeepers and roll out a procedure to ensure consistent product quality.

He described the honey bee industry as a priority under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, emphasising that the ministry’s mandate covers all subsectors of animal agriculture.

Warning of the threats posed by habitat loss, pesticide use and climate change, the minister called for research-driven policies and sustainable practices to protect pollinator populations.

He, however, urged stakeholders from government and private sector partners to civil society and beekeepers’ associations to collaborate on solutions that boost productivity, address declining bee numbers and enhance product standards.

Closing his remarks, he reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to youth and women’s empowerment through training, capacity building and value-addition initiatives.

He further invited international partners and the private sector to join Nigeria’s drive for a world-class apiculture industry capable of supporting food sufficiency and generating foreign exchange.

The summit, hosted for the first time by the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development in collaboration with YFAI, brought together young beekeepers, research institutions and industry experts to forge strategies that will secure Nigeria’s place as a leading honey producer.

