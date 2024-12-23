Livestock Ministry To Turn Disaster Into Prosperity – Tinubu

Share

…says he attracted $2.5 billion investment from Brazil in two days

President Bola Tinubu has said he extashed the Ministry of Livestock in order to turn disaster into prosperity.

This came as he declared that his administration attracted an investment if $2.5 billion from Brazil into the sector within two days.

President Tinubu made this known while responding to questions at his maiden Presidential chat in Lagos on Monday evening.

He said “livestock is to turn the disaster to prosperity. We have what it takes. We have the arable land. We have animal stock we have the opportunity.

“We just have to remove the conflicting elements and commercialize the future and whenI went to Brazil, so what is happening there? Within two days, I got a pledge of $2.5 billion.”

We can export and feed other nations, our people. Some of the ministers are there in Saudi Arabia right now discussing The opportunity for food.”

Asked whether he would consider price control, the President said he did not believe in price control.

On what the country could do to bring prices if commodities down, he said “We work hard to supply the market… It’s a question of supply and demand.

“It will come to a stage where you cannot hold no more. If we come to a stage, the economic variables will work against you…. Market is being saturated. No monopoly, no oligopoly.”

