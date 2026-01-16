Livestock Ministry Iniaugurates Animal Artificial Insemination, Care Centres In Sokoto

The Ministry of Livestock has inaugurated animal artificial insemination and care centres to boost production in Sokoto. While inaugurating the facilities, the Minister of Livestock Development, Mukhtar Idi Maiha, described the centres as strategic interventions designed to strengthen veterinary services toward improving animal husbandry practices and enhancing productivity.

He said the remodelled veterinary hospital would improve animal health by providing quality care, diagnostics, and infrastructure development to support a sustainable livestock sector.

The minister also unveiled the national mass vaccination of livestock, aimed at preventing the spread of diseases, improving livestock health, and boosting economic benefits.

He said the initiative was aimed at expanding the livestock value chain, part of an important step in transforming the livestock sector and empowering rural communities across the North-West states and beyond.

The minister highlighted the federal government’s broader efforts to reposition the livestock subsector, align projects with national development plans, and create economic opportunities for rural communities.

He also restated plans to integrate such centres into a nationwide network to support commercial livestock systems, combat animal diseases, and promote sustainable agricultural growth.

Governor Ahmad Aliyu lauded the federal government’s intervention, noting that the livestock service centre would complement state-led agricultural reforms.

Mr Aliyu expressed optimism that the reforms would enhance food security, create jobs, and encourage youth participation in agribusiness. He also highlighted the state government’s ongoing efforts to tackle banditry, which has affected livestock production in the region.