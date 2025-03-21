Livestock: Minister Calls For Creation Of Specialised Colleges Nationwide

Share

The Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Maiha, has advocated for the establishment of specialised colleges for livestock development in the country.

The minister also tasked the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN) to intensify research and innovative efforts towards that direction.

The Minister said this when the Executive Secretary of ARCN, Professor Garba Sharubutu, led a delegation to his office.

Maiha stressed the need for dedicated livestock colleges, questioning whether the current agricultural colleges in the country were sufficient for Nigeria’s growing population.

“Are our agricultural colleges sufficient for our population? We must encourage the establishment of dedicated colleges for livestock and animal husbandry,” he stated.

Referencing the transformation agenda for the livestock sector, the Minister pointed out the need for intensive research, breed improvement, disease management, and sustainable feeding practices.

“We want to see more focused research on livestock. We must believe in the sector’s ability to drive impactful change. Our priorities include feed and fodder development, disease and health management, traceability, and genetic improvements across species,” he added.

Maiha also underscored the urgent need for highlevel intellectual manpower to meet the sector’s increasing expectations, given the strong capital investments being made.

He said that Nigeria had about 417 grazing reserves, which will be converted into communal ranches to reduce unrestricted cattle movement and improve livestock management.

“We are talking of massive regrassing of the countryside and we are not going to rely on the importation of grass varieties. You must give us indigenous grasses that are nutritious enough, that are hardy, tolerant, and drought resistant.

This is what we are looking for. If we have ARCN, you must talk to the market. “It’s not sufficient enough, you get your degree, you are a professor, and you stay in that condition with a swivel chair.

We want patents. We are restructuring the livestock sector to create jobs, generate wealth, and enhance food security. We have many investors coming in, and ARCN must play a central role in this transformation,” he said.

Maiha stated that while agricultural crop research has advanced significantly, livestock research and education must catch up.

He said: “If you look at our colleges of agriculture, most only have one or two departments focused on livestock. We must ensure they are adequately equipped to serve the sector.”

