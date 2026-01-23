Livestock: FG Moves To Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions Via Climate-Smart Production

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to climate-smart livestock production, placing improved feed and fodder systems at the centre of efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enhance productivity in the sector.

The Minister of Livestock Development made this known this week, during a meeting with International Livestock Research Institute- ILRI–GATES’ Livestock Feed and Nutrition Project Team, where discussions focused on the relationship between ruminant feeding systems, methane emissions, and climate change.

According to the Minister, emissions from ruminant animals are largely driven by fermentation processes linked to high-fibre feeds, underscoring the need for a shift towards more protein-rich and climate-resilient feed options. “Feed and fodder is our number one priority.

If animals are fed properly and kept healthy, even our indigenous breeds can perform optimally. “Nomadism today is no longer about culture; it is a survival response to scarcity. When we create abundance where people live, movement will naturally reduce,” he said.

He disclosed plans to roll out large-scale fodder production nationwide, supported by solarpowered irrigation systems, micro earth dams, and basic infrastructure within designated grazing reserves.

He added that six pilot states including Adamawa, Benue, Kaduna, Kano, Plateau, and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja have been selected for the establishment of national communal ranches, with land allocation expected ahead of the next rainy season. He said: “This is no longer about theory.

It is time for boots on the ground. Nigeria possesses the land, political will, and strategic partnerships required to transform the livestock sector while addressing climate change, security concerns, and disruptions within food systems.”

Speaking on behalf of the ILRI–GATES Livestock Feed and Nutrition Project, Programme Leader Dr. Anu Frank-Lawale commended the Minister’s clarity of vision and pledged the project’s full support. “What the Honourable Minister has outlined aligns directly with the core components of this project,” he said.

Dr. Frank-Lawale explained that the initiative focuses on four key areas: the utilisation of crop residues, fermented protein feeds as alternatives to conventional protein sources, climate-resilient forage development, and mycotoxin assessment in animal feeds across Nigeria, Kenya, and Ethiopia.

“Our objective is to increase milk production, create jobs, improve profitability, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. “Ultimately, this will strengthen food security, livelihoods, and climate efficiency,” he added.

Also speaking, ILRI Country Representative, Dr. Tunde Amole, emphasised that the project prioritises the deployment of tested, practical solutions rather than theoretical research. He revealed plans to introduce proven forage cultivars suitable for the Sahel and rapidly scale them once validated.

“Methane emissions are not simply an animal issue; they are a feed issue,” Dr. Amole said, adding that the project would focus on climate-resilient forages, alternative protein sources, safe feeds, and strategies to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.