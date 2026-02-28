Liverpool’s three-match winning streak could come under threat at Anfield on Saturday as Nuno Espirito Santo brings a resurgent West Ham side to a ground where he won early last season with Nottingham Forest.

The Portuguese tactician deployed a low block and frustrated the Reds to the point where Arne Slot later admitted it stopped his side from creating many good opportunities.

A year and a half later and it still remains an unresolved issue for the team, who have been unable to beat Burnley, Leeds, Sunderland, Forest, Man Utd and Crystal Palace at home this term.

Five of those six clubs are in the bottom half of the table and three are in a direct relegation fight with West Ham, who have not beaten Liverpool in five years or won at Anfield in 11.

Nuno is not a magician and his Forest side’s 1-0 win on Merseyside last season owed as much to Matz Sels’ brilliance as it did his tactics.

But there is no way that he throws caution to the wind with a gungho approach to this game. The Hammers will sit deep and try to hit the hosts on the counter-attack through the in-form Crysensio Summerville and Jarrod Bowen.

Despite their lowly league position, West Ham probably have more effective wide players than the Reds at the moment.

Slot appeared to fall out with Mohamed Salah at Christmas and the Egyptian has struggled to make much impact since his return from the Africa Cup of Nations, while Cody Gakpo’s contributions have been fitful at best.

Liverpool need Hugo Ekitike to fire if they are to win this one, although he may be missing his main supply line if Florian Wirtz is not fit enough to start.

Alexander Isak is still a little way off his comeback too but the Reds’ defence has risen from the ashes of earlier in the campaign.

Ibrahima Konate is back on top form and Virgil van Dijk’s play has improved too while Milos Kerkez is finally show- ing why they splashed out to sign him.

Alisson remains reliable as ever so only the troublesome right-back spot could be considered a weakness now.

The Reds have kept three consecutive clean sheets and could be good for another against a West Ham side that have scored only once in their last two league matches and needed extra-time to break the deadlock against Burton Albion in the FA Cup. Back both teams not to score on Saturday with Liverpool picked to edge a tense 1-0 victory.