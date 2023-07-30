Jurgen Klopp Speaks On Jordan Henderson’s Saudi Arabia Move

Liverpool’s manager, Jurgen Klopp has expressed his thoughts on Jordan Henderson’s shocking move to Al-Ettifaq.

Henderson, the most decorated Liverpool captain in recent memory secured a £12 million deal with add-ons to join the Saudi Arabian club, Al-Ettifaq.

Klopp reflected on the startling transfer during a press briefing amidst the club’s pre-season Singapore.

“If he wants to leave, there’s no reason why we should throw any rocks or stones in the way,” Klopp upheld, confirming the mutual respect that flavoured the situation.

The 33-year-old midfielder became Liverpool’s captain after Steven Gerrard’s departure, he was made captain during the time of Brendan Rodgers’ managerial reign, back in 2015.

Guiding the side to a magnificent Champions League victory in 2019, Henderson further enhanced his legacy, leading the Reds to claim the Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup the same year.

Breaking Liverpool’s 30-year-old English top-flight title drought, Henderson honourably captained the Reds to the 2019-20 Premier League Title.

READ ALSO:

Adding to the club’s trophy cabinet, Henderson secured the FA Cup in 2022 and the League Cup twice, in 2012 and 2022.

Henderson’s move to Al-Ettifaq hasn’t been devoid of contention.

“It was not about me convincing him, it was about me reacting to what was happening. That’s how I understood the role at that moment,” Klopp stated, appreciating Henderson’s contribution to the club.

Liverpool are set to award Virgil van Dijk, the Netherlands international, with the captain’s armband for the friendly game against Leicester City.

Klopp, however, is yet to officially announce the successor of Henderson’s captaincy for the 2023-24 season.

Adding to the club’s transfer drama, Brazil’s midfielder Fabinho has not joined Liverpool on their Singapore tour.

Klopp confirmed the potential £40m offer from another Saudi Arabian club, Al-Ittihad, that currently hangs in the balance.

“That’s not done yet. He’s not here and that obviously shows things are ongoing, but as far as I know, it is not finalised,” Klopp, emphasized that Henderson’s departure and Fabinho’s anticipated exit have amplified Liverpool’s urgency to fortify their midfield options.

As per reports from BBC Sports Klopp ended with a forward-looking stance, “We know we have to do something there, that’s absolutely clear. We are working on solutions, but I think everybody can imagine that.”

The Anfield enigmatic manager stays firmly focused on finding the right solution, regardless of the emotional upheaval that comes with the transfer season.