Liverpool’s Luis Diaz Joins Bayern Munich’s €75M Deal

Bayern Munich completed the signing of Colombian forward Luis Diaz from Liverpool, finalizing a deal reportedly worth up to €75 million, including performance-related add-ons, on Wednesday.

Diaz, known for his pace, dribbling, and attacking flair, leaves Liverpool after three and a half seasons during which he won the Premier League, FA Cup, and two League Cups. He made nearly 150 appearances for the Merseyside club, contributing with vital goals and assists during their title-winning campaigns.

The fee paid for the young forward is the third highest in Bayern’s history.

Diaz’s transfer ranks as the third most expensive in Bayern’s history, behind only the €95 million spent on England captain Harry Kane in 2023 and the €80 million paid for French defender Lucas Hernandez in 2019.

Bayern’s CEO. Jan-Christian Dreesen stated, “In Luis Diaz, we have succeeded in bringing in one of the best left-wingers in the Premier League,”

“He brings real player character from Liverpool to FC Bayern — he’s won silverware with every one of his clubs to date.”

The 28-year-old expressed his excitement concerning the transition to the German club.

"It means a lot to me to be part of FC Bayern," he said.

“They’re one of the biggest clubs in the world. I want to help my new team with my way of playing football and my character.

“My goal is to win every possible title, and that’s what we’ll work for every day as a team.”

His post on social media revealed that he cherished his spent time with Liverpool and was proud of their journey

Diaz’s arrival provides Bayern with a high-calibre replacement for German International, Jamal Musiala, who faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after sustaining a broken leg and dislocated ankle during the recent World Cup.

Bayern was also in urgent need of reinforcements up front following the departure of veteran forward Thomas Muller and Leroy Sane’s transfer to Galatasaray