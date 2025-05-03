Liverpool’s EPL Win A Wake-up Call For United

Share

Six days ago, for millions of Manchester United fans around the globe, a dagger was thrust into their hearts watching their great rival, Liverpool FC lift the Premier League to join them as the club with the most top flight titles – 20!

While the Reds were enhancing their claim to being the best team in the land with a 5-1 thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur, 31 kilometres away the Red Devils once again showed how far they had fallen after labouring to a 1-1 draw against 10-man Bournemouth.

Although there are still four games to conclude the season, however, virtually right from the start of the campaign, Liverpool had shown that they were on course for good tidings by seamlessly transiting from their legendary manager, Jurgen Klopp, who drew the curtains on his nine-year management, to their new handler, Arne Slot

Incidentally, it was the German that brought the feel-good feeling back to the Merseyside outfit when he finally ended the unbelievable jinx of the club of having never lifted the trophy since the inception of the Premier League in (1992)!

Before his arrival in 2015, the last time Liverpool had been on top of the pile was in 1990.

While Liverpool fans were gnashing their teeth, it was almost constant celebration 50 kilometres away as the Red Devils, under Sir Alex Ferguson, became the dominant team in England when the Scotsman’s boast of “knocking Liverpool off their perch” came to pass with the team amassing an amazing 13 Premier League titles.

During Sir Alex’s 26-year reign, the Red Devils never finished below third and were constantly challenging for honours on multiple fronts.

Ferguson became the club’s longest-serving and most successful manager, winning 38 trophies including 13 league titles, five FA Cups and two Champions League titles between 1986 and 2013. In the 1998–99 seasons, the club became the first in the history of English football to achieve the continental treble of the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League.

Unfortunately, the last of United’s domestic league triumphs took place in 2013 when the great man finally decided to call it a day – and since then it has been all down hill

United has gone through six permanent managers, since his departure, with the closest they have come to being crowned champions once again only happening twice – in 2018 under Jose Mourinho, when they finished second (but still a hefty 19 points behind winners, Manchester City) and third in 2020 under Ole Gunnar Solskjær – a massive 33 points behind winners, Liverpool and 15 behind Manchester City!

Of course, it has not been all doom and gloom with the Old Trafford outfit as fans have been able to occasionally celebrate winning something – like the FA Cup in 2016 and 2024; the League Cup in 2017 and 2023 and the UEFA Europa League in 2017.

However, supporters of the 147-year-old club have been no closer to seeing their side inching closer to lifting the most prestigious trophy in the land – the Premier League; instead, that honour has gone to both Liverpool and Manchester City.

And for United fans, this has been a season to forget with the club currently languishing on 14th spot; having already suffered 15 losses, and is set to record the club’s lowest top-flight finish since relegation in 1974!

However, while it is easy to bemoan our fall, like one of our former greats, Garry Neville said, no matter how painful it is, we must acknowledge the outstanding performance of the Reds, made all the more impressive by the fact that they achieved the last triumph under a new manager.

In fact this is a lesson to not only football clubs but to governments and corporations, on the importance of proper and meticulous head-hunting.

When on October 8, 2015, Klopp agreed a three-year deal to become Liverpool manager, replacing Brendan Rodgers, no one could have foreseen the impact the German would have on the club.

However, according to reports, this was not by happenstance as meticulous planning and investigation on who would be the best fit for the Merseyside club were done.

According to El País, Liverpool co-owner, John W. Henry, did not trust public opinion so he looked for a mathematical method similar to Moneyball, the approach that Henry used for Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox in guiding them to three World Series wins, which he also owns via Fenway Sports Group.

The mathematical model turned out to be that of Cambridge physicist Ian Graham, which was used to select the manager, Klopp, and players’ essential for Liverpool returning to winning ways.

And at his very first press conference, he stated his intention to deliver trophies within four years.

Just a few years into his reign, he had changed the fortunes of the Reds and by 2019 (his fourth year) his side won the Champions League and finished the season as runners-up to Manchester City, to whom they suffered their only league defeat of the season.

By his fifth season his side finally clinched the domestic title with seven games left to spare; it was the club’s 19th league title, its first since 1989–90 and its first during the Premier League era.

On January 26, 2024, Klopp stunned the football world when announced that he would depart his role as Liverpool manager after the conclusion of the 2023–24 season, and take a break from football management. He explained that he was “running out of energy” and that he “cannot do the job again and again and again and again.”

Of course, this prompted immediate scrutiny as to who would be able to fill his immense shoes.

But events last week at Anfield showed that once again the Liverpool hierarchy was spot on in its choice of Slot, whose side has so far only lost two games and ensured that Klopp was not missed.

And the manner of the latest triumph shows that more anguish may be on the horizon for Red Devils’ fans as Liverpool look good enough to sustain their momentum again next season and land a 21st title, which would pull them ahead of their great rivals.

Right now, United fans can only hope and pray that despite having a torrid time under Ruben Amorim, eventually there will be light at the end of the day, after all Sir Alex did not land his first trophy until 1993 – seven years after he arrived.

On my part, I grudgingly salute Liverpool; they have been worthy champions.

