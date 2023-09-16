Liverpool Won From Behind Yet Again

Liverpool have scored two late goals to secure a come-from-behind 3-1 win at Wolverhampton in the Premier League.

Trailing 1-0 at halftime to a Hwang Hee-Chan goal at Molineux on Saturday, the Merseyside team fired back through Cody Gakpo and Andy Robertson before an own goal by Hugo Bueno in time added on.

Liverpool are unbeaten after five games this season and moved to the top of the table above Manchester City, who play later in the day.

It has been an impressive start for Jurgen Klopp’s team, which missed out on qualification to the Champions League last season for the first time since 2016.

It was Liverpool’s fourth win in a row after drawing with Chelsea in their opening game of the campaign.

But the game didn’t go to plan from the start with Hwang opening the scoring in the seventh minute to give the home side a lead they kept until the break.

Gakpo evened the scores 10 minutes into the second half with his first Liverpool goal of the season.

Robertson fired Liverpool in front in the 85th, with Bueno’s own goal ending all hope of a Wolves comeback in the 91st.