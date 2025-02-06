Liverpool Vs Spurs: Alexander-Arnold Ruled Out

Share

Arne Slot has confirmed that Trent Alexander-Arnold will not feature in Liverpool’s Carabao Cup showdown with Tottenham tonight.

Alexander-Ar nold sustained a thigh injury during Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, with young right-back Conor Bradley replacing him in the 70th minute.

However, initial medical tests ruled out any serious damage, per The Athletic, and Liverpool remain hopeful that he will not face a long spell on the sidelines.

Speaking ahead of the League Cup semifinal second-leg clash with Tottenham, which will see Liverpool try to overturn a 1-0 aggregate deficit, Slot confirmed Alexander-Arnold’s absence but left the door open for him to return for an FA Cup fourthround tie against Plymouth this weekend.

“He is going to miss tomorrow and we have to see if he can play Sunday but he is not available tomorrow,” Slot told reporters.

