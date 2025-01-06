Liverpool Vs Man Utd: EPL Speaks On VAR Decision

Share

The Premier League (EPL) has explained why Liverpool were awarded a penalty following a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check in their game against Manchester United.

The referee, Michael Oliver had missed Matthijs de Ligt’s handball in real time. However, VAR officials advised him to review the action on the pitch-side monitor.

Oliver eventually pointed to the spot and Mohamed Salah made it 2-1.

“VAR recommended an on-field review for a possible handball by de Ligt, deeming that his arm was raised in an unnatural position.

“Upon review, the referee overturned his original call of no penalty,” a post from the Premier League Match Centre social media account read.

Lisandro Martinez had fired United into the lead early in the second half, only for Cody Gakpo to draw Liverpool level.

Amad restored parity a few minutes after Salah’s penalty looked like it might settle the tie.

