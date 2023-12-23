Liverpool vs Arsenal: Arteta Can End Gunners’ Winless Streak at Anfield

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will lead his team to Anfield today (Saturday) to face second-placed Liverpool in one of the most highly anticipated fixtures of the festive period. Arsenal haven’t won at Anfield in eleven years, and Liverpool played their part in Arsenal’s unsuccessful title bid last season, holding the Gunners to a 2-2 draw in the corresponding fixture. During the game, Brazilian duo Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus gave Arsenal a two-goal cushion within the first half-hour.

But Liverpool made a comeback, with Mohamed Salah scoring one goal before halftime. Salah later had a chance to level matters from the penalty spot but failed to hit the target from 12 yards out. Roberto Firmino snatched a crucial equaliser for Liverpool, denying Arsenal maximum points. The draw at Anfield kickstarted the Gunners’ failure at the crucial stage of the campaign, extending Arsenal’s winless record at Anfield to ten Premier League games. Arteta’s side will have several scores to settle with Jurgen Klopp’s troops this season.

However, their chances of victory are slim at best, as Liverpool’s Anfield has become an impregnable stronghold this season. Despite this, Arteta believes Arsenal can end their winless streak at Liverpool, which would help them preserve their spot at the top of the Premier League. The north London outfit’s last successful Premier League trip to Anfield came in 2012. The Spaniard retains confidence that his side is capable of breaking the jinx. If they can’t secure a win, a point in the bag could be the best-case scenario for the Gunners.

“It is going to be a special atmosphere for both teams, and there is strong opposition. We will prepare to win it and go for it – it will be an intense match,” Arteta told reporters. “It is always great to be in the highest position in this league and we will try to maintain that, but we have to be intelligent to manage the game. “The last time we beat them was a while ago and it was a good moment, which is something we can replicate tomorrow (today.”